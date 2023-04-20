Tower Of Fantasy Announces Latest Simulacrum Named Fiona Level Infinite has a new Simulacrum coming to Tower Of Fantasy as players will be able to experience Fiona soon.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have released a new Simulacrum for Tower Of Fantasy as players will soon be able to experience Fiona. According to the lore of the game, the character was once a powerful figure in Hykros, who has now committed herself to making sure the city is safe again. We have more info below about the character, as well as more info on Icarus, plus a couple of trailers for you to enjoy!

"Fiona was once a powerful figure in Hykros. Because of her outstanding leadership skills, strategic personality, and excellent sense of judgment, she was chosen to oversee Innars. Fiona is committed to ensuring the safety of her city, often disguising herself with simulacrum technology to walk among the people of Innars to better understand their everyday needs. Not only a practical politician, Fiona can also undertake important combat missions if her city were to ever find itself in crisis using her weapon, the Moonstar Bracelet. Fiona's royal-like demeanor makes her the person that her city looks to for safety and hope."

"Icarus, who has been playable since April 13. Icarus, though mild-mannered and polite, was tasked by Hykros' Archon to lead the Mooke squad and pursue Abyssants all the way into Innars, the heart of the mysterious Vera region. With the help of his weapon, Precious One, Icarus has since earned the position of leader of the Mooke Squad."

"Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, co-operative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style."