Tower Of Fantasy Reveals "A Sword Dance of Ice" Update

A Sword Dance Of Ice is the name of the next update coming to Tower Of Fantasy, as Level Infinite will release it in late October.

Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio have revealed the next update on the way to Tower Of Fantasy with the unveiling of "A Sword Dance of Ice." Technically called Update 3.3, it will add the usual array of new content you've expected from the game since it launched. The devs have turned parts of the game into a wintry tundra as the Darkness has launched its biggest invasion yet, with two massive Black Jade Ruins now located in Marshville. You'll have to investigate to see what's up and attempt to resolve what's happening while encountering a new boss. You can read more about it below, as the update will be released on October 26.

"Dear Wanderers, It's time to set off for the next journey in Marshville, a new land covered with ice and snow. Marshville is the state that suffers the most severe Darkness invasion. Many Domain Guards have sacrificed their lives to protect it. Also, many mysteries surrounding the Black Jade Ruins in Marshville from the past are yet to be solved."

"Located in Marshville is the Marshville Mansion, the office of the chief of the Baihu Guards and affiliated institutions. Being that the citizens of Marshville face the toughest environments and harshest battles, the state government that works here shoulders extremely important responsibilities. Other important sites in Marshville include the Tramway Terminal, facilitating transportation of resources and personnel in and out of Marshville, and The Department of Yuheng, which has been playing an increasingly crucial role in recent years by offering tactical guidance in the fight against the Darkness."

"Wanderers can also look forward to a brand new boss and storyline in the Tower Of Fantasy 3.3 update. Xingtian, a well-known, high-ranking Darkness, will be introduced in Marshville. Many have been sacrificed in order to confine him to the dungeon, and now, Wanderers will have the chance to try their luck in battle. Wanderers can also participate in the all-new main story, Frost-Covered Marshville, helping Marshville break free from the Darkness and speed up the modification of the Infinite Sundial."

