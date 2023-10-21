Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Tower Of Fantasy | Tagged: halloween

Tower Of Fantasy Reveals New Simulacrum & Halloween Challenges

Level Infinite has a new update dropping in Tower Of Fantasy next week, as they add new Halloween challenges and a new Simulacrum.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed a new update is coming to Tower Of Fantasy next week as we're getting a new simulacrum as well as Halloween events. First off, the new character on the way is Ling Han, as she will be added on October 24 as part of Version 3,3 for the free-to-play open-world MMORPG, bringing with her the ability to command Domain Guards across all of Domain 9. Which makes her one of the most powerful versions they have released for the game so far. That date will also bring in the Halloween event, A Sweet Night of Horror, which will give you some new activities to take part in for special limited-time rewards. We have more notes below along with a new trailer.

"Ling Han is in charge of overseeing Marshville and serves as the head of Longjian Pavilion, where she commands the Domain Guards spanning the entirety of Domain 9. Despite her reserved nature, she possesses great strength and shows no mercy to her enemies. Ling Han's mentor and cherished friend, Nan Yin, has recently succumbed to the Darkness, and she now seeks both the truth behind Nan Yin's dark transformation and vengeance for those fallen at the hands of her now-corrupt friend."

"Wanderers can also enjoy the brand new Trick-or-Treat events in celebration of Halloween. In the upcoming Tower Of Fantasy event, A Sweet Night of Horror, Wanderers will battle three random enemies to win candy prizes in exchange for special rewards at the store. During the Wandering Jack-O-Lantern event, up to 5 pumpkin gift boxes will appear every 2 hours at the pumpkin lantern area on Mirramoon Street in Mirroria for Wanderers to collect and redeem. While in the exciting 8-player competitive event called Maze of Dread, one player will be transformed into a ghost while the remaining players work to catch them within a maze-like environment, receiving rewards according to the points they collect during the haunted chase. "

