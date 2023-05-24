Tower Of Fantasy Reveals Next Update Coming June 3rd Level Infinite has a new update coming to Tower Of Fantasy next month, including the debut of an all-new simulacrum to the mix.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have revealed the next update coming to Tower Of Fantasy as a new simulacrum will debut named Rubilia. According to the game's lore, this character existed once before as an exceptional researcher who sacrificed everything for Grayspace Entity studies but now has returned with an entirely new set of goals that may or may not conflict with others. They're keeping a good chunk of what makes her character unique hidden, which is totally fine when it comes to trying to tell a story, and we're all for it. The content won't be out for another week and a half, but until then, you can read the brief amount of info we have on the character, as well as check out her intro video below.

"Dr. Rubilia was the former head of the Listener Project, and is once again participating in Grayspace Entity studies, this time in the form of an Abyssant. Very few people know about her future as an Abyssant, as the general public still remembers her only as an exceptional researcher and promising scientist. Rubilia's chances of returning to normal human society are slim, but with her weapon, Lost Art, Rubilia will be very present in the adventure of Vera, and her debut marks its close."

"Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of Earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, cooperative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style."

