Tower Of God: New World Adds New "Express Train" Campaign

Netmarble has a new event happening right now for Tower Of God: New World as The Murder on the Express Train runs to June 5.

Introducing SSR+ [Ancient Monster] Ha Jinsung as a new combat character with unique assassin skills.

Stylize your characters with new costumes for Ha Jin Sung, Ha Yura, and others, now available.

Join in-game events for rewards like a new SSR Data Zahard costume and up to 3,000 Suspendiums.

Netmarble has released a new update for Tower Of God: New World with a brand new event and some new character additions. Among the new content is Ha Junsung, an ancient monster who is now a part of your roster as an option for combat, as well as The Murder on the Express Train event, in which he plays a vital role. We have more info on the entire thing below, as it will run until June 5.

Tower Of God: New World – The Murder on the Express Train

Players can now experience the new playable teammate, SSR+ [Ancient Monster] Ha Jinsung (Red element, Fisherman, Assassin). One of FUG's executives, Ha Jinsung served as a martial arts instructor for Karaka and Jue Viole Grace, but he turned his back on his family to focus on his personal goals. Ha Jinsung is a fierce assassin known for his ambush attacks and skills to become temporarily invincible. The latest update also includes new costumes for Ha Jin Sung, Ha Yura, Data Zahard, and Child Endorsi. Celebrating the arrival of Ha Jinsung, players can enter several new in-game events through June 5:

Story Event [The Murder on the Express Train]: Experience a special story and stages featuring Ha Jinsung and Ha Yura, who uncover a mysterious murder case and where players can earn story points. Based on story point rankings, players will acquire special titles such as the Express Train Fixer.

Experience a special story and stages featuring Ha Jinsung and Ha Yura, who uncover a mysterious murder case and where players can earn story points. Based on story point rankings, players will acquire special titles such as the Express Train Fixer. [The Murder on the Express Train] Exchange Shop: Exchange items earned from the Story Event for valuable rewards, such as the new costume for SSR Data Zahard and Growth resources.

Exchange items earned from the Story Event for valuable rewards, such as the new costume for SSR Data Zahard and Growth resources. [The Murder on the Express Train] Check-in Event: Players will earn various gifts, including Normal Summon Tickets (x40) and up to 3,000 Suspendiums by checking in the game for 14 days during the event period.

[Ancient Monster] Ha Jinsung Trial Event: Play with the new teammate [Ancient Monster] Ha Jinsung for three days and get various Growth resources as rewards.

