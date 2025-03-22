Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Stoic Studios, Towerborne, Xbox Game Studios

Towerborne Enters Xbox Game Preview In Late April

After already being available on Steam in Early Access since September, Towerborne will be headed to Xbox Game Preview next month

Article Summary Towerborne hits Xbox Game Preview April 29, expanding from its Steam Early Access run since September.

Join forces with up to three Aces in Towerborne to defend The Belfry against monstrous threats.

Customize your Ace with unique weapons, skills, and companions in player-driven adventures.

Explore evolving maps with seasonal content, ensuring fresh challenges and new lore in Towerborne.

Xbox Game Studios are taking their time with the release of Towerborne, as they revealed the game is headed to Xbox Game Preview next month. Working with developer Stoic Studios, who already put the game into Early Access on Steam back in September and have even released DLC content for it while it's still being worked on. Now, Xbox players will have roughly the same experience when they get the preview build on April 29, 2025. No formal release date has yet to be confirmed yet.

Towerborne

The Belfry stands as a beacon of hope and safety amongst the ruins of humanity and the City of Numbers, with monsters lurking right outside the tower's walls. You are an Ace, born anew from the spirit realm with the skills, the grit, and the determination to protect the people of the Belfry. With spirit companions fighting by your side, you are destined for battle. Can you become the Ace humanity needs to survive?

Adventure Together: Venture out of The Belfry solo or with up to three other Aces* to vanquish the looming terror that surrounds the tower. Either way, you won't be alone. Aces can recruit Umbra companions to join them in battle, gaining access to enhanced skills and unique abilities tied to each spirit. After fighting your way through enemies, return to The Belfry to turn in quests, reforge gear, and more.

Venture out of The Belfry solo or with up to three other Aces* to vanquish the looming terror that surrounds the tower. Either way, you won't be alone. Aces can recruit Umbra companions to join them in battle, gaining access to enhanced skills and unique abilities tied to each spirit. After fighting your way through enemies, return to The Belfry to turn in quests, reforge gear, and more. Brave the Wilds: Towerborne is designed with player choice in mind. Create your Ace with options to customize your looks, gear, and weapons. Switch up your overall gameplay experience at any time by changing your danger level as you venture into the wilds. Find and wield powerful weapons with unique special moves from one of four styles: War Clubs, Gauntlets, Dual Daggers, and Swords & Shields. Mix and match to make your Ace your own!

Towerborne is designed with player choice in mind. Create your Ace with options to customize your looks, gear, and weapons. Switch up your overall gameplay experience at any time by changing your danger level as you venture into the wilds. Find and wield powerful weapons with unique special moves from one of four styles: War Clubs, Gauntlets, Dual Daggers, and Swords & Shields. Mix and match to make your Ace your own! Continue the Fight: With an evolving world map and seasonal content, your Ace will never run out of areas to explore and enemies to defeat. Seasons of Towerborne continues the story of The Belfry by introducing new enemies to battle, regions to discover, abilities to master, and lore to uncover (available as released).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!