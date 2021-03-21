Townscaper To Be Released On Mobile & Nintendo Switch This Summer

Raw Fury announced this week that they've teamed up with developer Oskar Stålberg to release Townscraper this Summer. The game has already been on PC since June, albeit in Early Access. The game is basically an experimental passion project that has received a ton of praise for its simple mechanics, gameplay, and visuals. The game has one simple goal: Make a town however you see fit. You can choose what homes to add, the colors, the designs, the functions, etc. All of which sits on a tiny island out in the middle of the ocean as you create a brand new location for people to visit. There's a bit of a sim aspect to it, but not in a competitive or goal-oriented sense, you juts have the chance to build your own island nation.

You can check out the trailer below to get a better feel of that game and what you'll be doing as it will give you a bit of a throwback to some other titles. As for the release date, they didn't come out with that information as we're sure they're still deciding when it's ready to go. But we look forward to trying the full game when it's released.

Build quaint island towns with curvy streets. Build small hamlets, soaring cathedrals, canal networks, or sky cities on stilts. Block by block. No goal. No real gameplay. Just plenty of building and plenty of beauty. That's it. Townscaper is an experimental passion project. More of a toy than a game. Pick colors from the palette, plop down colored blocks of house on the irregular grid, and watch Townscaper's underlying algorithm automatically turn those blocks into cute little houses, arches, stairways, bridges and lush backyards, depending on their configuration.

https://youtu.be/QtVkteAS15M Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Townscaper Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/QtVkteAS15M)