Townscaper Will Be Released For VR Platforms This October

Raw Fury and developer Oskar Stålberg announced that they will be bringing Townscraper over to VR platforms this October. The quaint little indie game has received a lot of praise and a bit of a following for its casual gameplay and wonderful design. If you've never picked this one up before, it's worth the time to check it out as all you're doing is designing your own village by the sea. Or in the sea as an island, however you imagine it coming to fruition. You basically just build up a town in your own image, making buildings with different colors, structure points, connections, heights, and more. Plus, the game's internal system will turn areas into parks, markets, and more to fill out certain areas to bring them to life. You can see more in the trailer below as it will be released on October 6th on Meta Quest VR and PICO.

Build quaint island towns with curvy streets, small hamlets, soaring cathedrals, canal networks, or sky cities on stilts. Build the town your dreams, block by block. No goal. No real gameplay. Just plenty of building and plenty of beauty. That's it. Townscaper is an experimental passion project. More of a toy than a game. Pick colors from the palette, plop down colored blocks of houses on the irregular grid, and watch Townscaper's underlying algorithm automatically turn those blocks into cute little houses, arches, stairways, bridges, and lush backyards, depending on their configuration. Feel like a giant master builder using VR controls.

Choose the colors of your building blocks from a relaxing palette.

Plop down colored blocks of houses at your own leisure on the irregular grid.

Watch Townscaper's underlying algorithm automatically turn those blocks into cute little houses, arches, stairways, bridges, and lush backyards, depending on their configuration.