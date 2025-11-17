Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamersky Games, Super Rare Originals, Townseek, Whales And Games

Townseek Confirmed For Release Sometime in Spring 2026

After not hearing anything about the game for nearly two years, Townseek has confirmed a new release window for next Spring

Article Summary Townseek will launch for PC and consoles in Spring 2026 after nearly two years of development silence.

Explore the hand-drawn world of Explora, discovering landmarks, towns, and whimsical characters.

Trade unique goods, complete quests, and unlock upgrades and cosmetics in diverse towns across the map.

Customize your airship, fish, mine artifacts, farm, and embark on your own relaxing adventure journey.

Indie game developer Whales And Games, along with co-publishers Super Rare Originals and Gamersky Games, have confirmed a new release window for Townseek. We haven't heard much about the game and its development since 2023, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, as it shows they've been working deep in development on the game. Now we know that the title will be coming out for PC and consoles sometime in Spring 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here, as well as the free demo on Steam, as we now wait for learn what the date is.

Townseek

Townseek is a relaxing exploration-trading game where you take to the skies and explore the world of Explora, discovering the lost legacy of Sir Reginald Sharkingston! Travel far and wide, discover exotic landmarks, visit faraway towns, trade with whimsical characters, catch fish, discover artifacts, and so much more! The whole world is your sea now, so be sure to see all that it has to offer!"

Discover a Picturesque World: Explore a gorgeous hand-drawn world at your own pace! Uncover unique locations, spawning lush forests, freezing icebergs, vast deserts, striking volcanos, and more.

Explore a gorgeous hand-drawn world at your own pace! Uncover unique locations, spawning lush forests, freezing icebergs, vast deserts, striking volcanos, and more. Trade With Unique Towns: Trade with town hosts for unique items and profit! Complete quests for them to improve your reputation and unlock upgrades and cosmetics. Discover diverse cultures of sharkfolk, cats, slimes, stonelings, regular humans, and more!

Make It Your Journey: There are tons of things to do all over Explora! Need a break from trading? Obtain new blimps and hulls to customize your airship. Buy a fishing rod and go catch peculiar fish. Mine for one-of-a-kind artifacts. Dig for treasure. Farm for exotic fruits. Make the journey your own!

Complete Your Journey: Reassemble the journal bestowed upon you by Captain Jawline and discover the lost legacy of Sir Reginald Sharkingston! Fill it with memories of your own travels, strive to complete your item collection, and make this a truly unforgettable adventure!

