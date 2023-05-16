Trackmania Is Now Free On Consoles & Cloud Gaming Have you ever wanted to try out Trackmania, well now you can, as the game is free for consoles as well as most cloud gaming platforms.

Ubisoft has taken one of their games and made it totally free as Trackmania is now available for consoles and could gaming platforms. Specifically, those of you who happen to own an Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or can access the game on PC via Ubisoft Connect, the Epic Games Store, Steam, Amazon Luna, or Ubisoft+. There's no hidden trick about this one the game is absolutely 100% free to play starting today, and it comes with cross-progression and cross-play as you can take your account across multiple platforms and play it whenever or wherever you'd like. There are some bonuses to it, however, that are not free. The Console version will feature the same accesses as its PC version with a free Starter Access, but those looking for more out of the game can pay for Standard Access for $10 yearly, or Club Access for $30 per year or 60$ for three years.

"Trackmania offers a unique direct racing experience for players to compete and climb leaderboards on more than 1000 tracks, with a new one every day. Players can also team-up with their friends in two different game modes, Ranked and Royal, and join casual daily competitions. With their different progress in the races, players will unlock new prestige skins, medals and trophies to reward their skills. An official Esports circuit is also available for players looking for new challenges, in addition to many events organized by the community. Creativity is the fuel of Trackmania's community with more than 2000 car skins shared by players for everyone to enjoy. Furthermore, this console launch comes with a Track Editor especially designed for console players and hundreds of new blocks dedicated to gameplay and styling, completing a collection of more than 3000 pieces. New collections of pictures inspired by Ubisoft games are available to create and customize in game Clubs with players favourite franchises."