Trading Card Binder Review: Vault X Premium eXo-Tec Zip Binder

One of the biggest decisions a trading card game collector can make is deciding how to display their cards. In order to help out fellow collectors, this brand new series Trading Card Binder Review will take us through binders being sold as premium display items to see which products live up to the hype and which aren't worthy to store your big hitters. Whether you collect Pokémon TCG, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Digimon, or any other CCG/TCG, I hope this helps you on your journey. Today, let's take a look at what is likely the most talked-about and prominent product on the market: Vault X Premium eXo-Tec Zip Binder – 9 Pocket Trading Card Album Folder.

Side-load sleeves for the cards

Standard: Black exterior, black interior

Oher options: Blue, Green, Red, Teal

Zips shut

No rings

The Good

Perfect balance: VaultX edges out TopDeck's larger binder due to its perfect balance. It holds 360 cards, and while I still don't recommend filling up every single page, the ramping situation is better than most other zip binders. After some use, the pages virtually don't ramp. Often, binders of this size lose the quality of the material on the outside and have a very light feel, but that's not the case with VaultX. VaultX brings a similar feel to TopDeck's offering but with a more velvety touch.

VaultX edges out TopDeck's larger binder due to its perfect balance. It holds 360 cards, and while I still don't recommend filling up every single page, the ramping situation is better than most other zip binders. After some use, the pages virtually don't ramp. Often, binders of this size lose the quality of the material on the outside and have a very light feel, but that's not the case with VaultX. VaultX brings a similar feel to TopDeck's offering but with a more velvety touch. Slim and sleek: Simply put, when you're displaying your binders, you'll be able to display more VaultX per shelf than some competitors. The page count keeps these slim and unlike, for example, Wintra and Card Guardian binders, VaultX binders don't expand when filled with cards. They are designed perfectly to store. Whether you collect a complete set or a master set with reverse/parallel holos like Pokémon TCG and Dragon Ball Super Card Game offer, this binder will be suitable.

Simply put, when you're displaying your binders, you'll be able to display more VaultX per shelf than some competitors. The page count keeps these slim and unlike, for example, Wintra and Card Guardian binders, VaultX binders don't expand when filled with cards. They are designed perfectly to store. Whether you collect a complete set or a master set with reverse/parallel holos like Pokémon TCG and Dragon Ball Super Card Game offer, this binder will be suitable. Zipper: The zipper is also the best I've seen on the market. With a rubbery tag and a smooth zip, I can't imagine a better product.

The Bad

Color variety: The one major thing that other companies have over VaultX is that the binder color variety is quite low. Other binders have debuted colors outside of the norm like TopDeck's powdery periwinkle and Card Guardian's burnt orange. I'd love to see VaultX expand to include more options.

Vault X Premium eXo-Tec Zip Binder – 9 Pocket Album: Final Rating

9.5/10: With color variety the only thing holding VaultX back, this is the best 9-pocket zip binder for trading cards on the market.