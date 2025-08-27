Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dovetail Games, Train Sim World 6

Train Sim World 6 Will Be Released In Late September

Train Sim World 6 has been given an official release date, as all editions of the game will arrive at the end of September

Three new routes join the game: NJ Transit’s Morristown Line, the Riviera Line, and Bahnstrecke Leipzig - Dresden.

Experience new features like random events, train faults, passenger ambience, and in-game announcements.

Choose from Standard, Deluxe, and Special Editions packed with new train equipment and gameplay improvements.

Indie game developer and publisher Dovetail Games has given Train Sim World 6 an official release date for PC and consoles. The latest edition of the series brings with it a number of new features and improvements, as well as three different editions: a Standard, a Deluxe, and a Special Edition for sale. You can check out more about the game here as it will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation and Xbox platforms, on September 30, 2025.

Train Sim World 6

Embark on your next journey and discover the joy of train simulation. Be ready for anything as you master formidable trains across three new routes; from classic equipment to innovative multiple units, unlock new skills and expand your hobby – Expect the Unexpected in Train Sim World 6! Discover the electrified network of NJ Transit with the Morristown Line. March across the Morris & Essex County suburbs and dart between the Big Apple and the commuter town of Dover aboard the classic Arrow III EMU, or the ALP-46 & MultiLevel cars.

Dive down the Devon Banks and soar along the Dawlish Sea Wall with the legendary RIVIERA LINE. Drive GWR services bound for idyllic English coastal towns between Exeter, Plymouth & Paignton aboard the "Intercity" Class 802 and Class 150/2 "Sprinter." Go beyond the boundaries of Nahverkehr Dresden and accelerate westbound all the way to Leipzig in Bahnstrecke Leipzig – Dresden. Drive modern ICE-T, BR 442 and loco-hauled passenger trains, as well as freight, along the oldest long-distance railway in Germany.

The next station is… Announcements! Listen out for both on platforms and trains for audible details of every journey. Be further immersed inside trains with added passenger ambience. Be ready for Random Events and Faults, signals may take longer to clear, speed restrictions could be in place, or equipment failures on your train may need resolving. With a diverse array of features such as Photo Mode, Route Hopping and more, embark on your own journey, in your own way.

