Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Stillalive Studios, Tram Simulator Urban Transit

Tram Simulator Urban Transit Receives December Release Date

Astragon Entertainment revealed new details for Tram Simulator Urban Transit, as the game is set to be released in December.

Article Summary Tram Simulator Urban Transit set to launch on Steam in December.

Explore Angel Shores as a tram driver with 6 unique tram models.

Play solo or with friends in multiplayer, with story and sandbox modes.

Future plans for a Spring 2024 release on Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Games.

Indie game developer StillAlive Studios and publisher Astragon Entertainment confirmed Tram Simulator Urban Transit is set for release next month. The game will give you a different kind of public transit experience, as this is the same company that makes Bus Simulator. Only now, you'll be working with the European tram system as you work lines in the city to help people get around in short order without a car. For some reason, the company didn't release a trailer for this one, but you can find more info on the game below, as it will be released on Steam on December 5. There are also plans in the works for it to be released on Xbox, PlayStation and the Epic Games Store in the Spring of 2024.

"Welcome to Tram Simulator Urban Transit – get on aboard! In this game, you take on the role of a tram driver and manager in Angel Shores, the North American-themed city from the popular bus simulator game Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop. Drive 6 unique tram models, each boasting its distinctive style, from cutting-edge, sleek trams to those with a classic, timeless charm through the lively city with its numerous sights. Transport passengers with your trams and drive them to the numerous stops. Plan your own routes, carefully manage your timetables, and expand your tram network. For beginners, the game offers dedicated driving school missions, which introduce them step by step on how to control the trams and explain in detail what they need to consider as a streetcar driver in Angel Shores."

"Be it in single or multiplayer mode with up to three additional players; there is always plenty of variety while expanding your own local transport company. In addition to being able to define your own routes and to drive them with the tram of your choice, you can, of course, also check passengers' tickets and keep an eye on the traffic as well as the numerous random events waiting for the players! In addition to the story mode with more than ten missions, there are also two other game modes to choose from. In sandbox mode, players get unlimited money, and all trams and districts are unlocked right from the start, so they can try things out as they wish. In career mode, all trams and districts are also accessible directly, but here, they have to manage their starting money well while leading their company to success – completely freely and according to their own preferences!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!