Travellers Rest Has Added Pets In The Latest Update

Travellers Rest players will enjoy the latest update added to the game, as it's all about people's pets in the Pet Party Update

Article Summary Travellers Rest introduces a Pet Party Update letting players adopt dogs and cats as companions.

Visit The Burrow, a new animal rescue center in the city, to meet adoptable pets and shop for pet items.

Your dog will follow you, dig up valuable resources, and help uncover archaeological items for crafting.

Interact more with cats, enjoy improved pet features, and benefit from an enhanced game backup system.

Indie game developer Isolated Games and publisher IndieArk have released a new special update for Travellers Rest, as those who love animals will enjoy the Pet Party Update. This is all about owning a pet in the game, as they've opened up a new location in the city where you'll be able to select an animal friend to adopt and have them become your new companion. The focus is primarily on dogs and cats, but it looks like it can be expanded later on. We have more details below and a video above showing it off, as the content is now live.

Travellers Rest – Pet Party Update

Welcome Your New Companion: Whether you're stocking up in the city or exploring the great outdoors, your dog will follow you wherever you go. As well as give you company, it will also dig up new resources that will be of great value to you.

Whether you're stocking up in the city or exploring the great outdoors, your dog will follow you wherever you go. As well as give you company, it will also dig up new resources that will be of great value to you. A New Building In The City: The Burrow is here! The animal rescue center has opened its doors to the right of Agatha's stall. Drop by and meet all its adorable inhabitants (though not all of them are available to adopt, of course).

The Burrow is here! The animal rescue center has opened its doors to the right of Agatha's stall. Drop by and meet all its adorable inhabitants (though not all of them are available to adopt, of course). New Characters: Nessy and Markus are the owners of the animal rescue center, and you can purchase all kinds of items and treats from them to make your pets the happiest in the realm.

Nessy and Markus are the owners of the animal rescue center, and you can purchase all kinds of items and treats from them to make your pets the happiest in the realm. A New Crafting Table: From now on, you'll be able to dig up new resources from holes, among them archaeological pieces with which you can craft a great deal of new decorations for your tavern at the artifacts table.

From now on, you'll be able to dig up new resources from holes, among them archaeological pieces with which you can craft a great deal of new decorations for your tavern at the artifacts table. And Much More: Cats get their own share of the love too, since we've improved the ways the player can interact with them. We've also added a new backup system to ensure the safety of players' saved games.

