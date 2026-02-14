Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Friends Games, Henry Driver, Treeplanter

Treeplanter Releases Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Create your own ever-changing woodland with the trees you prefer in Treeplanter, as a free demo is availabl right now on Steam

Shape ever-changing groves, watch as creatures and plants thrive, and experience dynamic seasons in Treeplanter.

Inspired by nature, each copy of Treeplanter sold results in a real tree or wildflower planted in the world.

Created by indie artist Henry Driver, Treeplanter blends relaxing gameplay, education, and eco-friendly action.

Solo indie game developer Henry Driver and publisher Future Friends Games have launched a free demo for their upcoming game, Treeplanter. This is a game about planting trees and creating your own woodland however you see fit, as you change the landscape and nature throughout the seasons. The game has a small eco-friendly message and mission, as every copy of the game sold will equal one tree planted. The demo, which will also be a part of Steam Next Fest, will give you a chance to experience a small piece of the game. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo is live on Steam.

Treeplanter

Welcome to Treeplanter, an interactive woodland that grows and changes with the seasons. Piece together a small grove of trees and watch as their roots blossom under the soil! As time goes by, an ecosystem of animals, plants and birds will move in, turning your creation into a living world. Changing seasons and weather will affect the miniature universe of your grove. Build your grove in a variety of landscapes, from sunny meadows to ancient ruins. Combining meditation and education, Treeplanter aims to teach players about the interconnected wonders of the natural world both above ground and below. Each copy of the game sold helps Henry plant trees, wildflowers, meadows and community orchards, through partnerships with schools, farms, communities and woodland charities. Meaning you'll help restore real life nature too!

A soothing interactive toybox for fans of games like Summerhouse and Tiny Glade!

Piece together trees with a playful LEGO-like design!

Procedural creatures turn your grove into a living landscape!

Watch the woodland change and grow throughout the different seasons!

Learn about the natural world above and below!

For a Good Cause

Treeplanter is created by digital artist Henry Driver, previously known for Secrets of the Soil ('A Spectacular Underground Cosmos' – Vice). Each copy of the game sold helps Henry plant trees, wildflowers, meadows, and community orchards through partnerships with schools, farms, communities, and woodland charities. This means you'll help restore real-life nature, too!! During development last year, Henry planted 900 trees on farms and schools in Suffolk. We're on track to plant 8000 trees and millions of wildflowers in 2026.

