Trek To Yomi Releases Brand New Story Trailer

Devolver Digital has released a brand new story trailer this week during Sony's State Of Play livestream for Trek To Yomi. If you're not familiar with this game, this is a straight-up cinematic platformer in which you play a warrior fulfilling the dying wish of his Master by protecting his town and the people who dwell in it. All of it made to look like you're checking out an old-school samurai flick from the '50s. The game was created by Leonard Menchiari and is being developed with help from Flying Wild Hog to bring this cool title to life. The trailer below will give you an idea of what kind of ta game you're getting with some amazing action sequences as it looks like an epic flick in action. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to find out when it will come out this Spring on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward. Breathtaking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi. Engage vicious swordsmen and supernatural beings with a streamlined combat system based around the traditional weapons of the samurai. Experience an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil and heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect. The thrilling action and somber moments are set against a memorable score designed to feel authentic to the time and place of feudal Japan.