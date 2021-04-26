Tribe XR & AlphaTheta Partner To Make A Real Pioneer DJ VR Experience

This morning, Tribe XR and AlphaTheta reveal they have partnered up for a new VR DJ experience featuring Pioneer DJ. Now you can learn how to properly DJ a gig using hardware that the pros use as they have taken some of Pioneer's best gear and thrown it into a VR title, fully customized so that everything sounds and acts like it would if you were using the real thing. This includes top gear like the CDJ 3000, which you might see on occasion from professional DJs around the world. The experience can be found in Tribe XR right now as we have more details about the game and pricing below.

Tribe XR is available on the Oculus Quest platform, and PC VR including Oculus Rift and other compatible headsets through SteamVR, at a one-off cost of €24.99 / $29.99 / £22.99. A Tribe Plus subscription, an optional membership, gives access to additional content – such as 4 CDJ-3000 decks instead of the standard 2, equipment skins with innovative designs, live video workshops with resident DJ mentors, and 3D on-demand lessons – for an additional monthly charge of €4.99 / $4.99 / £3.49. Tribe has recently launched immersive 3D training that teaches aspiring DJs the basics of mixing in pre-recorded classes as well as live group lessons. DJs can also create private rooms and hang out with their friends at virtual house parties, taking it in turns to provide the soundtrack.

Xommenting on the partnership, Mark Grotefeld, AlphaTheta Corporation said, "Pioneer DJ has long been the market-leading hardware and software brand in the DJ industry. Today, we're delighted to announce our first step into virtual reality via this partnership with Tribe XR. We're thrilled to be working with Tribe XR to harness VR technology to enable the next generation of DJs to take their first steps in learning the art of mixing, as well as enabling home DJs and professionals to practice, play, and perform on authentic versions of Pioneer DJ products in a virtual environment."

Tribe XR CEO and co-founder, Tom Impallomeni, said, "Tribe XR is the leading VR DJ school and performance platform globally. Our goal is to turn aspiring DJs into performing DJs. We are delighted that our community can now learn and perform with the CDJ-3000 and DJM-900NXS2, in virtual reality, no matter where they are. We hope this will inspire home DJs around the world to become professionals and global stars."