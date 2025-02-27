Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3DClouds, Trident's Tale

Trident's Tale Announced For PC & Consoles This May

Get ready to sail the seas and uncover the secrets of the Storm Trident, as Trident's Tale will be coming out this Spring for consoles and PC

Article Summary Embark on a high-seas quest in Trident's Tale, confronting rival pirates and sea monsters in epic naval battles.

Explore diverse islands and hidden dungeons while hunting for the legendary Storm Trident in a living world.

Customize and command your own pirate ship, engaging in dynamic clashes that test your strategic skills.

Recruit a vivid crew and master magic, swordplay, and firearms to conquer thrilling challenges on every voyage.

Indie game developer and publisher 3DClouds have revealed their latest game, Trident's Tale, as they are looking to release the game this May. The game will have you playing as a pirate, exploring and looting the seas, while also discovering the power in the long-lost Storm trident. We have more details below as well as the trailer above, as we wait for the game's official release date to come sometime in the next couple of months.

Trident's Tale

Set sail for an epic action-packed adventure in Trident's Tale, where you'll become Ocean, a bold young captain on a quest to reclaim the legendary Storm Trident—a mythical artifact that grants power over the seas. But beware, the ocean is vast, treacherous, and crawling with danger at every turn! So, ready the cannons, hoist the sails, and immerse yourself in a gripping tale filled with eccentric characters, cunning dungeons, and adrenaline-pumping battles. You will need to master your magic and embrace your swashbuckling spirit to become the ruler of the seas!

Command Your Ship, Rule the Seas: Take the helm in dynamic naval battles where every cannon shot and maneuver counts. Upgrade and customize your ship to suit your playstyle, and engage in epic cannon duels against rival pirates, sea monsters, and more!

Take the helm in dynamic naval battles where every cannon shot and maneuver counts. Upgrade and customize your ship to suit your playstyle, and engage in epic cannon duels against rival pirates, sea monsters, and more! Explore a Vast, Living World: Discover a sprawling ocean filled with diverse islands, each with its own secrets, treasures, and challenges. Uncover hidden dungeons, solve cunning riddles, and loot rare treasures to power up your crew.

Discover a sprawling ocean filled with diverse islands, each with its own secrets, treasures, and challenges. Uncover hidden dungeons, solve cunning riddles, and loot rare treasures to power up your crew. Build Your Legendary Pirate Crew: Recruit a colorful cast of characters, each with unique abilities and personalities. Level up your crew, unlock powerful skills, and create the ultimate pirate team.

Recruit a colorful cast of characters, each with unique abilities and personalities. Level up your crew, unlock powerful skills, and create the ultimate pirate team. Fight for Survival: Use your blade, magic, and firearms in exhilarating land combat, complete with special abilities and thrilling boss encounters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!