Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: ,

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy Reveals Wizard Class In New Trailer

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy got a new trailer during Gamescom 2023, as the devs revealed the new Wizard class to play as.

Published
by
|
Comments

THQ Nordic and Frozenbyte Games have revealed new details on the Wizard class for Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy during Gamescom 2023. The latest reveal for the game shows off this latest character as you'll control a variety of spells that, in some ways, are amazing and, in other ways, are devastating. All of which comes from the hands of Amadeus, also known as the Conjurer of Boxes. A family man with triplets who always has time for an adventure that requires the arcane arts. Are you able to take on the powers at his hands? Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game is still set to be released for PC and all three major consoles on August 31st, 2023.

THQ Nordic Announces Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
Credit: THQ Nordic
"Traverse breathtaking landscapes in Trine's deepest and visually richest chapter to date, with an all-new cast of characters as a riveting story awaits with the heroes' reputations tarnished, their friends and families in danger, and their enchanted powers at stake. Trine 5 will take Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey yet!"
  •  A beautiful 2.5D world with twenty gorgeous levels ready for players to explore!
  • Local and online multiplayer — play with up to 4 players online or in local co-op.
  • Puzzles with plenty of replayability and dynamic physics — encounter fire, air, light, magnets, electricity, and more, with puzzles tailored both for solo and co-op play.
  • Challenging combat — fight against the unstoppable Clockwork Knights and the cunning Rat Gang in engaging and tactical battles, and try your wits and courage in formidable boss fights!
  • Difficulty settings for combat, puzzles, and character resurrection — the game welcomes everyone's own playstyle.
  • Experience the mesmerizing soundtrack, with songs that capture the essence of each unique environment, as well as a voice cast of returning favorites and charming new additions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.