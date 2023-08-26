Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Frozenbyte Games, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy Reveals Wizard Class In New Trailer

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy got a new trailer during Gamescom 2023, as the devs revealed the new Wizard class to play as.

THQ Nordic and Frozenbyte Games have revealed new details on the Wizard class for Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy during Gamescom 2023. The latest reveal for the game shows off this latest character as you'll control a variety of spells that, in some ways, are amazing and, in other ways, are devastating. All of which comes from the hands of Amadeus, also known as the Conjurer of Boxes. A family man with triplets who always has time for an adventure that requires the arcane arts. Are you able to take on the powers at his hands? Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game is still set to be released for PC and all three major consoles on August 31st, 2023.

"Traverse breathtaking landscapes in Trine's deepest and visually richest chapter to date, with an all-new cast of characters as a riveting story awaits with the heroes' reputations tarnished, their friends and families in danger, and their enchanted powers at stake. Trine 5 will take Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey yet!"

A beautiful 2.5D world with twenty gorgeous levels ready for players to explore!

Local and online multiplayer — play with up to 4 players online or in local co-op.

Puzzles with plenty of replayability and dynamic physics — encounter fire, air, light, magnets, electricity, and more, with puzzles tailored both for solo and co-op play.

Challenging combat — fight against the unstoppable Clockwork Knights and the cunning Rat Gang in engaging and tactical battles, and try your wits and courage in formidable boss fights!

Difficulty settings for combat, puzzles, and character resurrection — the game welcomes everyone's own playstyle.

Experience the mesmerizing soundtrack, with songs that capture the essence of each unique environment, as well as a voice cast of returning favorites and charming new additions.

