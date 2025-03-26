Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Triple-i Initiative

Triple-i Initiative Announces New Livestream Return This April

Triple-i Initiative has confirmed the return of their livestream, as we'll see several debuts and updates in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Triple-i Initiative returns April 10, 2025, with new indie game debuts.

The livestream features world premieres, gameplay reveals, and demos.

Post-show developer deep dives offer insights into upcoming titles.

Week-long indie game sale follows on platforms like Steam and Epic.

Organizers behind the Triple–i Initiative confirmed the return of their indie game livestream next month, featuring several new titles and updates on other games. Last year, the stream debuted several new games from dozens of indie studios, and they look to repeat it one year to the date of the last one, as they will broadcast it live on YouTube, Twitch, and other outlets on April 10, 2025. We have a few new details about it below as we'll see the stream in a couple of weeks.

Triple – i Initiative – 2025 Livestream

The Triple–i Initiative is a collaborative effort to highlight fan-favorite games and hype up established indie classics and new IPs. The initiative promises to deliver game announcements, reveals, and drops in under one hour, streamed live to respect players' and studios' time.

Viewers will be treated to a heady mix of world premieres; gameplay reveals, launch dates, demo releases, and more — all in a speedy 45 minutes with no ads and no hosts. While the show is meant to be short and punchy, viewers can stick around after the showcase to see a post-show segment featuring deep dives with developers eager to share more about their upcoming titles. The showcase will also mark the beginning of a week-long sale on Steam and other platforms like Epic, Humble, and Heybox, featuring games from both this year's and last year's edition.

11bit

91Act

Amplitude

Askiisoft

Coldblood Inc

Digital Sun

DoubleDutch games

Egosoft

Fair Games

FakeFish

Funday Games

Funselektor

Ghost Ship Games

Keen Games

Mechanistry

Mooneye Studios

Panik Arcade

Paper Cult

Pine Studio

Pixelated Milk

Poncle

Screen Juice

Sigono

Sloclap

Square Glade Games

Starward Industries

Strelka Games

Stubby Games

Stunlock Studios

Super Fantasy Games

tobspr games

Toukana Interactive

Trioskaz

Unfrozen

Untitled Studio (yes it's the real name, not a mystery studio)

Weappy Studio

Weird Beluga Studio

