Triple-i Initiative Announces New Livestream Return This April
Triple-i Initiative has confirmed the return of their livestream, as we'll see several debuts and updates in a couple of weeks
Article Summary
- Triple-i Initiative returns April 10, 2025, with new indie game debuts.
- The livestream features world premieres, gameplay reveals, and demos.
- Post-show developer deep dives offer insights into upcoming titles.
- Week-long indie game sale follows on platforms like Steam and Epic.
Organizers behind the Triple–i Initiative confirmed the return of their indie game livestream next month, featuring several new titles and updates on other games. Last year, the stream debuted several new games from dozens of indie studios, and they look to repeat it one year to the date of the last one, as they will broadcast it live on YouTube, Twitch, and other outlets on April 10, 2025. We have a few new details about it below as we'll see the stream in a couple of weeks.
Triple–i Initiative – 2025 Livestream
The Triple–i Initiative is a collaborative effort to highlight fan-favorite games and hype up established indie classics and new IPs. The initiative promises to deliver game announcements, reveals, and drops in under one hour, streamed live to respect players' and studios' time.
Viewers will be treated to a heady mix of world premieres; gameplay reveals, launch dates, demo releases, and more — all in a speedy 45 minutes with no ads and no hosts. While the show is meant to be short and punchy, viewers can stick around after the showcase to see a post-show segment featuring deep dives with developers eager to share more about their upcoming titles. The showcase will also mark the beginning of a week-long sale on Steam and other platforms like Epic, Humble, and Heybox, featuring games from both this year's and last year's edition.
- 11bit
- 91Act
- Amplitude
- Askiisoft
- Coldblood Inc
- Digital Sun
- DoubleDutch games
- Egosoft
- Fair Games
- FakeFish
- Funday Games
- Funselektor
- Ghost Ship Games
- Keen Games
- Mechanistry
- Mooneye Studios
- Panik Arcade
- Paper Cult
- Pine Studio
- Pixelated Milk
- Poncle
- Screen Juice
- Sigono
- Sloclap
- Square Glade Games
- Starward Industries
- Strelka Games
- Stubby Games
- Stunlock Studios
- Super Fantasy Games
- tobspr games
- Toukana Interactive
- Trioskaz
- Unfrozen
- Untitled Studio (yes it's the real name, not a mystery studio)
- Weappy Studio
- Weird Beluga Studio