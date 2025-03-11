Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Triple-i Initiative

Triple-I Initiative Announces Return But Gives No Details

Organizers behind the Triple-i Initiative announced today that they will be returning with a new showcase, but gave no info beyond that

This morning, organizers behind the Triple-i Initiative announced they would be returning with a second showcase of indie video games sometime this year. Last April, the showcase managed to break new ground among its peers by having a livestream that was just about the indie games with no hosts, ads, or fluff. This year, it appears they will do the same, however, they gave no details of when the new showcase would be back, how we'd view it, or any info of who might be participating. So basically, we're left waiting for them to give us the details, which we assume will happen closer to April. For now, we have a pair of quotes from the team from today's announcement.

Triple-i Initiative Returns

What started as an idea for Evil Empire to announce The Rogue Prince of Persia quickly morphed into an event where similar studios could band together and show their 'next big thing' to their fans. According to some data guys, the first attempt gathered over 13 million 'video on demand' views and has a 99.97% positive ratio on YouTube. Not too shabby for an opening salvo!

"We're still newbies in this whole 'video game showcase business,' so our goal with the second edition is not to try to fix something that isn't broken. The show was well-received last year so we stuck to the same short and impactful formula while making it bigger and better of course! Players can expect a show packed with back-to-back exciting announcements and… that's it. No ads, no hosts, no sponsors, just games," said Benjamin Laulan, Evil Empire's COO.

"This year, Evil Empire doesn't have a flashy new game to unveil (sorry!), but since we loved making the show we want to keep the party going for everyone anyway. Dropping all these announcements from our corner of the gaming world in one big blast makes sure the entire show is fun to watch for our players, and for us too! We're very thankful to all our fellow studios who worked with us to make this possible again," said Bérenger Dupré, Evil Empire's Marketing Director.

