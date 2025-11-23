Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Friendsgiving, Radiant Pathfinder

Trove Adds New Massive Update With Friendsgiving 2025

The MMORPG Trove has a new update out with a ton of new content, including some timely Friendsgiving 2025 events to take part in

Article Summary Trove launches the Radiant Pathfinder update, introducing new crafting and collectible features.

Friendsgiving 2025 event kicks off, offering daily cooking quests and new feast rewards.

Players help secure guests' arrivals by clearing dungeons and crafting a Turkeytopia Delve gateway.

Explore new classes, build custom worlds, and collect unique loot in ever-expanding voxel realms.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has dropped a new update into their MMORPG Trove for Thanksgiving, as they have new content and an event for you to dive into. First up, the update itself is called Radiant Pathfinder, which focuses on crafting and other guides for players to do a few things on their own. Meanwhile, Friendsgiving 2025 is back, complete with several new events for you to take part in just in time for the holiday. We have more info from the devs for you here as the content is now live.

Trove – Radiant Pathfinder

The Radiant Pathfinder Update introduces the new Pathfinder gameplay feature, providing a step-by-step tutorial on how to acquire items via crafting, stores, and through in-game events. The first items players will be able to obtain are Dragon collectibles, with plans to expand to other collectibles in the future. In addition to the new Pathfinder feature, Trovians will also find a new visitor in the Hub! Cranny's grandmother, Granny, has shown up to help Cranny sell his wares. Granny offers Knitting Boxes filled to the brim with costumes, mounts and allies from Cranny's older inventory!

Provides a step-by-step on how to acquire items (crafting, store, events), and will introduce Dragons as collectibles for the first time!

(crafting, store, events), and will introduce Dragons as collectibles for the first time! Includes a breadcrumb quest line to guide players into using the feature.

breadcrumb quest line to guide players into using the feature. Designed as a self-directed tool, not a forced quest system.

a self-directed tool, not a forced quest system. Will expand beyond Dragons in the future.

Returning for another year of food, friends, and fun, Friendsgiving 2025 once again sees players meeting Chefsly in the Events Hub as he hurriedly prepares the annual Friendsgiving feast. Unfortunately, he's fallen way behind schedule; players must lend him a hand and craft the requested dishes in the Friendsgiving Oven. Each day, new dishes will be available for cooking at the oven, alongside new foods to claim on the feast table.

Friendsgiving 2025

In addition to helping with meal prep, players are also tasked with security detail — traveling to each dinner guests' homeland and clearing dungeons of monsters to ensure their safe arrival. The questline concludes with players crafting a gateway to a very thematically appropriate delve: the Turkeytopia Delve.

Cubular Classes: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time

Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon

Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!