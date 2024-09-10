Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: MMORPG

Trove Announces New Up Vs. Down Event & Watery Content

Trove has released two new pieces of content today, as players have a new event to take part in, and new watery additions to encounter

Article Summary Trove introduces the Up Vs. Down event with factions from the Cloud Layer and Ashen Wastes.

Rising Tides: Release The Kraken adds new oceanic quests and dangerous creatures to Trove.

Saltwater Sam and the Depth Stepper questline lets players battle the Deep Kraken in watery biomes.

New Depths-themed collectibles, fish, and dungeons enhance the aquatic adventures in Trove.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has revealed two new additions for their MMORPG Trove, as a new event and new content are being added. First up, from September 10-24, players can engage in a new event called Up Vs. Down, as you'll see delegates from the Cloud Layer and the Ashen Wastes arrive in the hub. Meanwhile, the new watery content on the way is Rising Tides: Release The Kraken, which will add a lot more water-based content to the game, including the mightiest of deadly creatures, which is available starting today. We have info on both for you below along with their trailers.

Trove – Up Vs. Down

By speaking with the Fungi faction, players learn how to vote in the Sundered Uplands… even though the results are always the same: all denizens of the Cloud Layer always vote for Up, and all denizens of the Ashen Wastes always vote for Down. What could this mean for the harmony of the Uplands? Qubesly seems to have a cube-based conundrum on his hands. Delegates from the Sundered Uplands have come to the hub, one from Cloud Layer and the other from Ashen Wastes. They seem to be cordial with each other…for now. Who knows how long that will last, though? Players will need to speak to some friendly fungi and get to the bottom of this rivalry, ultimately culminating in the question: Up or Down?

Rising Tides: Release The Kraken

Saltwater Sam and the Depth Stepper: Dive deep into the Long Shade adventure world and embark on an all-new questline with Saltwater Sam and his crew. By completing the questline, Trovians will get crafting access to "Depth Stepper: Deep Kraken," allowing them to seek out and defeat the Deep Kraken itself, found within the watery Depths delve biome.

Credit Where Credit's Due: Craft Depth Steppers at the Delve Workbench or purchase them from Gateway Gladys for 200 credits. All Trovians who have unlocked the Depth Stepper can craft it at the Delve Workbench, regardless of quest completion.

Heed the Herald of the Deep Kraken: The Herald of the Deep Kraken is a new NPC that will spawn in "The Depths" delve biomes after any boss when a Runic Depths Vault spawns. Utilizing Kraken Shell Fragments (as well as other materials), this NPC will allow players to craft eight new collectibles (five pets, one Mount, one Mag Rider, and one set of Wings), and one new BUFF, available for Trovians with 200+ skill in the Mysticism profession! Kraken Shell Fragments can also be found within the Runic Depths Vault and from enemies encountered during the Kraken questline!

Dust Off your Tackle-Box: Fishpools in the Long Shade now feature 16 new Depths-themed fish (six common, six uncommon, and four rare), with the rarest of these fish can only be obtained using the "Pole of the Deep." Once all 6 'uncommon' Depths fish have been collected, you can solicit help crafting it from Murkwater Mark, on Sam's ship found randomly throughout the Long Shade.

Deep in the Dungeon: A second Depths-themed Five-Star dungeon can now be found & completed in Long Shade worlds!

