Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: RenewUs 2026, Trove

Trove Launches Its First Event Of The Year With RenewUs 2026

Trove has launched a brand-new update this week, bringing players the RenewUs 2026 experience to start off the new year in neon

Article Summary Trove rings in the new year with the neon-filled RenewUs 2026 event and fresh in-game activities.

Assist Qubesly in gathering resources to restore the RenewUs Butterfly population for special rewards.

Complete new questlines and challenges, unlocking rare, tradable items and exclusive rewards.

Explore Trove’s voxel worlds, master unique classes, build, loot, and destroy in endless adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Gamigo launched a new update today for their MMORPG Trove, being probably the only game to do an update on New Year's Day. The RenewUs 2026 event has all the hallmarks of starting the year off right, with some fun neon-glowing content and additions, new activities, new items to get, and more. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Trove – RenewUs 2026

During the RenewUs event, players assist Qubesly by collecting materials he needs to craft unique items that support his efforts to restore the RenewUs Butterfly population. Trovians will help Qubesly achieve his New Year's goals, like ringing in the year with a carefully crafted confetti ball and crafting Banners to guarantee the collection of RenewUs Butterflies for his ongoing research. After completing Qubesly's requests, players are rewarded with the Sigil of RenewUs, which unlocks a chance to obtain rare, tradable items. From there, Trovians are sent to reunite with Garx, a familiar face from last year's RenewUs event, who concludes the RenewUs 2026 questline with three new challenges and a unique exercise to complete.

Cubular Classes : Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes.

: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible : Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time. Imagine It, Build It : Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!