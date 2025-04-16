Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Bunfest

Trove Releases New Update Featuring Bunfest 2025

Trove has released a new update for Easter, bringing back Bunfest for the fourth year, as well as a new challenge to take on

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo released a new massive update for Trove this week, adding a new challenge and bringing back Bunfest. First off, the new challenge is called Trials of Luxion, and its basically here to put the best of the best up against some of the most fearsome bosses they could create to see if you're truly that good. Meanwhile, Bunfest 2025 is underway with it's own events and rewards to celebrate their version of Easter. You can find mroe details of both below.

Trove – Trials of Luxion

The Trials of Luxion are only for the most powerful, confident Trovians. Players will need nerves as steeled as their blades because, in these trials, combat stats are suppressed, death is punished, and blocks are indestructible. However, those who are able to overcome this gauntlet will unlock the many rewards from the great dragon's hoard. To enter the Trials of Luxion, Trovians must craft "Luxion's Pact" — found on Luxion's Pact Register — and use it on the Trials of Luxion portal, present in Light's Den. Crafting Luxion's Pact requires an "Unfortunate Soul," which can also be crafted at Luxion's Pact Register.

Challenge hunters can find their way to Lord Primalux to really up the ante! Once Trovians complete the three quests Lord Primalux offers, they are given a choice: either quit while they're ahead and leave with their spoils or progress through a more challenging version for even greater rewards. The cost of crafting an Unfortunate Soul increases with each one created, with the cost resetting each day during the event. Players can also visit "Luxion's Long Shots," a gaming table where players can donate to Luxion's Hoard of items for a chance at receiving Venturine, a valuable item used to unlock collectibles from Luxion's hoard of legendary items. Sometimes, if players are lucky, they may even receive Venturine Stashes!

Bunfest 2025

Bunfest hops back in for its fourth annual celebration! From today through April 28, 2025, players can rendezvous with Qubesly in the Hub to jump-start this quest. From there, they'll hunt eggs and egg-men, defeat "Egg" Dungeons, and collect chocolate to craft this year's new collections! Players should also keep an eye out for rare "Golden Egg" drops, which can be crafted into "Gold Companion Eggs" that hatch into one of eight possible rare companions. In addition to an egg-cellent updated storyline, Trovians can also look forward to meeting Lepora, a futuristic friend who will allow them to exchange a Bunfest Token for her Bunny Phone Drone. Other high-tech rewards for this year's Bunfest include the Temporal Vacuum Cleaner ally, the Bunny Chrono Recliner mount, and the Cyber Bunny Brawler crafted skin!

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time. Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

