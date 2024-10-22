Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Trove

Trove Releases New Updates For October 2024

Trove has a couple of new updates out now for the month of October, bringing in some old and new content to the MMORPG today

Article Summary Trove unveils the Shadow's Eve event and Rising Tides console update for October 2024, enriching gameplay.

Console players now access Rising Tides, exploring a new biome and battling The Depths' Lovecraftian foes.

Trove's tutorial overhaul and bug fixes enhance the first-time user experience with a more immersive intro.

Runecrafting's progression tree revamp offers players specialization options in Trove's latest content surge.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has released a pair of new updates for their MMORPG Trove, bringing a mix of old and new content to the game for October 2024. This is a pretty bug update that includes the new Shadow's Eve event, the Rising Tides content being released on consoles, an overhaul of the tutorial section of the game, and several bug fixes to improve gameplay. We have more info from the devs below as the updates are now live.

Trove – October 2024 Updates

Trove is bringing the terrors of the deep to consoles via Rising Tides. Previously a PC-only update, Rising Tides can now give console Trovians a good dose of voxel-themed thalassophobia. Submerge into the inky black deep and discover a new biome, a new Delve level, modified difficulty updates, a new five-star dungeon, new resources, and a new Lovecraftian-inspired enemy faction called The Depths to battle. But never fear, familiar friendly faces have arrived at a new outpost to lend their aid: Saltwater Sam and his crew!

In addition to the new content drops, gamigo is also updating the tutorial and fixing known early-game bugs. This update is heavily invested in the first-time user experience. There has never been a more perfect time for first-time players to dive in and give the voxel MMORP a try! Players can also embark on a questline that introduces all the parts of the events in the past interwoven into a new story. The witch will need a few tasks done in order to return to her true form: collect some ripe, juicy pumpkins, find a dash of Q'rsebane, take out some werewolves—you know, some typical Shadow's Eve chores. After the quest is complete and she returns to her creepy-crawly self, be sure to meet back up with her for your reward!

Trove is an open-world multiplayer sandbox that takes players on a journey through countless realms, tasking them with completing quests and defeating enemies of all shapes and sizes along the way. The Rising Tides update brings waves of new content, among them being an update to Runecrafting, one of Trove's oldest professions. Now featuring a progression tree similar to Gearcrafting, Runecrafting now allows players to specialize in different aspects to maximize their crafting experience.

