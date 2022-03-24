TTRPG Dread Is Getting A Special Judge Dredd Version

Rebellion Unplugged revealed this week they will be releasing a special edition of the Dread TTRPG that centers around the character Judge Dredd. The book will be called Dread: Dredd, and will take the same mechanics and principles from the game with an entirely new setting as you'll be thrown into Mega-City One. This version was designed specifically for 2000 AD's 45th anniversary by original Dread writer Epidiah Ravachol, as you have a setting for 4-6 players taking on democracy activists to reveal dark secrets about the Judges before Justice Department finds out. The game will be released on March 30th, but before, it will make its public debut as part of the free online convention The Galaxy's Greatest, taking place March 26th-27th. Here's some added info on the game before it debuts.

As the iron fist of Justice Department tightens its grip on the people of Mega-City One, there stirs once again movement towards democracy. As pro-democracy agitators, now is the time to take a stand for self-governance! Because now you have Walter, a former Justice Department droid and somewhat reluctant co-conspirator who has damaging information about the Judges. Information the public must hear. And you will deliver it to them, today, at the opening game of the first Aeroball season in decades. All of Mega-City One will be watching. The Judges will be unable to pre-emptively shutdown the broadcast for fear of citywide riots. It is the perfect opportunity. Never has democracy stood a better chance.

One player takes on the role of the Host, tasked with representing the mayhem and magnificence of Mega-City One and its inhabitants. The other players act as characters living in the shadow of the Statue of Judgement, doing whatever it takes to thrive and survive. Of course, surviving isn't always so easy. When the players are faced with difficult or dangerous actions, they must pull wooden blocks from a tower to discover whether they succeed. If the tower comes crashing down, their character dies. The stakes are high when you take on the Judges but there is some hope in your new character abilities, reflecting the city's wide range of inhabitants.