TTRPG Urban Shadows Releases Second Edition Series

Ten years after the game's initial debut, Magpie Games has released a new edition of Urban Shadows, starting with the Core Rulebook

Article Summary Explore Urban Shadows Second Edition with refined faction mechanics and a new Core Rulebook.

Uncover dark secrets in a modern-day city where mortals and monsters vie for power.

Create stories with twelve character playbooks and delve into supernatural politics.

Master urban fantasy with detailed guides for Chicago and Santiago city stories.

Magpie Games has unveiled a brand new entry for the popular TTRPG title Urban Shadows, as they have officially released the game's Second Edition. This new edition of the urban fantasy game refreshes the title with new faction mechanics, a revised material system, and an overall renewal of the gameplay you loved from the original. The team has started this with a new Core Rulebook, both digitally and physically in a few forms, along with new accessories to use if you want to expand the experience. We have more details on the book below.

Urban Shadows – Second Edition – Core Rulebook

The streets bleed shadows as the supernatural politics of the city threaten to swallow you whole. Will you suffer as the savior for those who don't have enough, or take advantage of the weakness in friend and foe alike? Will you fight the darkness… or give in for power? Urban Shadows is an urban fantasy tabletop roleplaying game in which mortals and monsters vie for control of a modern-day city in a political battleground layered just under the reality we think we know. Vampires, faeries, hunters, and wizards fight to carve out a piece of the streets and skyscrapers, ready to make deals with all those who have something to offer. In this book, you'll find:

Twelve unique character playbooks, each tuned to put your characters at the center of an urban fantasy story driven by allegiances, debts, and status.

Four supernatural Circles—Mortalis, Night, Wild, and Power—whose nightly politics fill the city with dramatic twists and intriguing NPCs.

Clearly defined mechanics push the fiction forward every time a player rolls the dice, advancing your group's tale at every turn.

Detailed advice for the Master of Ceremonies, the player running the game, including two city guides—Chicago and Santiago—packed with story hooks.

All-new mechanics for backroom deals and faction play that make the nightly politics of the city real for players and NPCs alike.

