Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Is Coming To Mobile

Graffiti Games and PID Games announced this week they'll be bringing Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion over to mobile devices. Originally released for PC and Nintendo Switch back in April 2021 by original developer Snoozy Kazoo, this mobile version will bring about all of the action and high-stakes government avoidance you've come to love from the game to both iOS and Android devices. Explore this amazing world that will take you back to a classic era of adventure gaming while also making sure you stick it to the man and help bring down the local government as they try to have your poor little turnip arrested for avoiding paying a ridiculous lump sum of taxes. You can read up more about the game below and get a glimpse at the latest trailer showing off how the controls will work on mobile, as the game is set to be released on May 24th, 2022.

Take control of anadorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. Afterfailing to pay taxes and getting evicted from your home, you must go on an epic quest to payback your massivedebt to Mayor Onion. Garden toolsto solveplantastic puzzles, meeteccentric vegetables and fruits,andtake ontreacherous fights. Along the journey uncoverwhat's spoiling this garden community and rise totear down the corrupt vegetable government! A thrilling, single-player adventure full of tax evasion, petty crimes and more.

Dungeons full of puzzles,enemiesand rare treasures to pay back your debt.

Massive beaststo battle.•Grow and harvestplants to aid in your journey.

A large cast ofquirkyfood-based characters, all with their own stories and problems.

Tons of tax documents to rip up, allowing you to erase your paper trail and potentiallydestroy the government.

Multiple endings based onhow effectively you commit tax evasion.

Collectable hats to deck out Turnip Boy in any way you choose!•Adeep history of the world and how it became what it is.