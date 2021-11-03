Twitch & Gillette Bring Back The Gillette Gaming Alliance

Last week, Twitch and Gillette made the announcement that the two companies have brought back the Gillette Gaming Alliance. The companies selected a global team of streamers/gamers who could go the distance in a number of different games while also having dynamic personalities that they felt best represented the brand and could create content for worldwide audiences. This is the fourth consecutive year the team has been formed with a unique roster, with this one being the largest to date featuring representatives from 11 different countries. We have more info on those who joined below as well as some thoughts from both organizations.

Each member of the Alliance will create custom content streams as well as highlight their shaving routines, personal style and Gillette's newest innovation, core products including ProGlide and SkinGuard, initiatives such as Movember, and promotions when applicable. Members will come together for co-stream opportunities, also known as squad streams, as well as stream individually throughout the duration of the year. And, for the first team in Gillette Gaming Alliance history, streamers will be sharing content on multiple platforms including Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, too. Additionally, on behalf of Gillette, Alliance members will be highlighting consumer and fan giveaways on-stream throughout the program to further engage the global community. Gillette Gaming Alliance veterans – including Alanzoka (Brazil), Elded (Mexico), DrLupo (North America), DeejayKnight (North America), Buster (Russia) and LandoNorris (United Kingdom) – make their return, alongside new additions including oCastrin (Brazil), Jolavanille (France), Juansguarnizo (Mexico), DreadzTV (Russia), and Silvername (Russia), among others. The Gillette Gaming Alliance will welcome additional members to the squad throughout the year to continue driving buzz and excitement worldwide.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gillette & Twitch Announce The Return Of The #GilletteGamingAlliance! (https://youtu.be/OjL1AEmcbqk)

"We are excited to evolve our Gillette Gaming Alliance for the fourth consecutive year – expanding our streamer roster, adding more countries, and incorporating new social platforms to make it bigger and better," explains Gary Coombe, CEO, Gillette. "It is an honor to be a part of the Gillette Gaming Alliance as we continue to bring new content and exciting opportunities to our fans worldwide," adds DrLupo, one of the most recognizable streamers in the world. "I have always been a big fan of Gillette and use their products daily. It's really exciting to be able to continue our partnership as this program evolves and raise awareness for a few really awesome initiatives – be sure to follow along to learn more!"