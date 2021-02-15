Twitch Offers A New Fall Guys Bundle With Prime Gaming

Twitch has revealed that they got a couple of new additions for Apex Legends and Fall Guys this week with Prime Gaming. Starting today, Prime Gaming members can claim the MVP Bundle for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, made available in time for the mid-season update. What exactly are you getting in this new bundle? For starters, you'll be able to dress up your jelly bean in this super-sporty MVP Costume you see below, and you'll get three whole Crowns added to your profile, just to give you a sampling of the glory and triumph. The team has said this costume "has been specially crafted for optimal stumbling, with stylish sweatbands and athletic shorts". You'll also be able to snag a new skin for Fuse in Apex Legends as part of the bundle with that game, which goes with the Wraith skin that was added to the system this month as well. Along with those are the five free games you get this month, which we have listed below.

● Table Manners — Swipe right for the brand-new crazy physics-based dating simulator! ● Stealth Bastard Deluxe — Armed with only your wits and a pair of Stealthing Goggles, it's your job to sneak your way through a deadly facility that's determined to extinguish your fragile little life. ● Spinch — Transcend the material realm and assume your true form as Spinch in this side-scrolling, psychedelic platformer. ● Monster Prom: Hotseat Edition — You have 3 weeks to get a date for Monster Prom! Go through absurd and funny situations, raise your stats and seduce one of your classmates. ● Swimsanity! — Indulge in a multiplayer underwater shooter with action-packed Co-Op and Versus game modes, all supported by online and local play.