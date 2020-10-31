Twitch Reveals November 2020's Free Prime Gaming Titles

This past week, Twitch revealed the next five games you'll see in Prime Gaming's system with some interesting choices for November 2020. As you might suspect, the new set of games will kick in tomorrow, November 1st, with an array of titles you may not have played before. This month's content includes A Knight's Quest, Aurion: Legacy Of The Kori-Odan, Lethis: Path of Progress, Smoke and Sacrifice, and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition. You can read about all five below as they will only be available through the month of November.

A Kinght's Quest

A gorgeous action adventure on an epic scale. Play as Rusty – a kind-hearted, but clumsy adventurer who accidentally starts a chain of events which will destroy his world. Solve mind-bending puzzles, fight challenging enemies, defeat huge bosses and platform your way through a fantastic open world in this lavish take on classic action adventure games.

Aurion: Legacy Of The Kori-Odan

There comes a time when everyone asks himself these questions. On Aurioma, an energy called Aurion reacts only to those who seek answers, connecting them to their ancestors. In the city of Zama, the king and queen, Enzo and Erine Kori-Odan, are crowned on their wedding day. But this happy day will be the beginning of their struggles, their trials and their journey to find the true meaning of the Kori-Odan Heritage.

Lethis: Path of Progress

Lethis: Path of Progress is an old school 2D city builder set in a Victorian Steampunk universe called Lethis. You will have to build and manage cities, provide resources for your inhabitants while making sure there are enough workers to sustain your production lines. Trade with others cities, honor the requests of the Emperor and make your citizens happy.

Smoke and Sacrifice

Sachi's home is the one tiny patch of fertile land which remains in an icy wasteland of a world. Her farming community thrives thanks to their devotion to the blazing Sun Tree, which replaces the lost light of the failed sun. After sacrificing her firstborn child to the Sun Tree, Sachi discovers a darker secret beneath the aura of priestly benevolence. Will she discover the truth hidden in the secret underworld, or perish in its swirling, deadly smoke?

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Become Victor, hunter of demons. Forge your own hero on a quest to liberate the cursed city of Zagoravia. Explore 'Motörhead: Through the Ages' – a wild tour through the mythos of the loudest band in the world, and enter the Fractured Worlds, a dimension formed from the fragments of broken realms. Change how you play at any moment, even in the heat of battle. Modify your demon slaying loadout as you dodge deadly attacks, leap from towering locations and take on hordes of hideous beasts and cunning boss monsters. Fedora or no fedora, you decide!"