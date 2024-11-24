Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy Tactics, final fantasy VI, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Two Final Fantasy Mobile Titles Expand November Events

Two of the Final Fantasy mobile gaves have expanded their November events, giving players extra time through December to play.

Article Summary Square Enix extends November events for two mobile Final Fantasy titles into December.

FFVII Ever Crisis offers FFVI-themed gear and new chapters in its ongoing event.

War Of The Visions brings back Final Fantasy Tactics characters and introduces new content.

Epic collaborations in FF mobile games offer exclusive gear and limited-time rewards.

Square Enix has expanded two mobile game events for Final Fantasy titles, giving players a little extra time to play both of them. The first comes from Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, as you have until December 4 to take advantage of their FFVI event. Meanwhile, the War Of The Visions collab with Final Fantasy Tactics continues, as the event will run until early December, with iconic characters crossing over for a limited time. We have the details for both below.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has added new chapters during an ongoing Final Fantasy VI crossover event. Players can now collect all four FFVI-themed gear pieces following the release of the Sabin's Style gear for Tifa on November 20. Aerith, Sephiroth, Cloud, and Tifa's FFVI crossover gear can be collected from Draw Stamp Cards until December 4. Players can also celebrate the crossover event with Daily Free Draws to get more weapons to equip their characters.

Starting November 20, players can continue Zack's epic journey in Chapter 5 of the FF7EC in-game storyline. Square Enix is celebrating the chapter release with a limited-time New Chapter Release Celebration Campaign through December 4, with bonuses including a Login Bonus of Blue Crystals, 'Final Fantasy VII & Crisis Core 5-Star weapon draw ticket, a 200% increase of Zack and Angeal's experience points and more!

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is celebrating the Final Fantasy Tactics collaboration reissue with several new playable characters. Starting November 1, players can recruit their favorite Final Fantasy Tactics units such as Ramza, Orlandeu and more. Jayden will also receive a new costume and becomes recruitable as Jayden, King of Conquests.

Jayden, King of Conquests will be recruited alongside his Vision Card, "Hour of the Raging Stag," beginning November 4.

Nicole (FFBE) and Veritas the Dark will also be recruitable, along with their Vision Cards, beginning November 11.



