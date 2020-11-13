Two Five Nights At Freddy's Games Will Get A Physical Release

Maximum Games announced this week that they will physically release two Five Nights at Freddy's titles in Early 2021. Those two games will be Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted and Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection, which will go on sale on December 15th, 2020, and January 12th, 2021, respectively. If you're unfamiliar with these games, Help Wanted is a collection of the classic and original minigames set in the FNAF universe, which will be available for PS4 (VRVR optional) and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the Core Collection will be available on all three major consoles and includes the first five mainline titles in the FNAF universe. No word yet on if there will be PS5 and XSX versions. Here's a little more info from the devs on these releases.

Join the crew at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and discover why children and adults alike love Freddy and his animatronic friends as you survive a series of terrifying encounters with the cast of murderous machines that roam the halls of the pizzeria at night. Both Help Wanted and Core Collection provide a wealth of fearsome fun that gamers have come to know and love in the Freddy series. Help Wanted invites players to experience the horror in flat (non-VR) mode or VR (PlayStation only) as you relive classic scenes that have been updated for a fully immersive experience. Earn fun prizes at the Prize Counter and collect well-hidden Faz-Tokens to unlock rare collectibles. Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted is available physically December 15, 2020 on PS4/PSVR and Nintendo Switch. Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection rolls five exciting titles all into one bundle. Newcomers will meet a colorful cast of characters including Bonnie, Chica, Foxy and Freddy Fazbear himself. Survive the night by monitoring the suspicious activity of the haunted animatronics that come alive at night.