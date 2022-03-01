Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery Set For Release Mid-March

SEGA and Two Point Games have revealed a new DLC pack coming to Two Point Hospital as you'll be attended to quickly with Speedy Recovery. This one will have you working less in the actual hospital and more in the garage and planning phases of operations and rescue, as you'll be using several tricks of the trade to get patients to your respective hospitals. The roads aren't always the best ways to get around, especially with competition nearby, so you'll be in charge of maintaining several vehicles and modes of transit. Not to mention helping get new treatments for new diseases up and running. You can pre-order the content right now for $7 on both Steam and the Microsoft Store as the DLC will be available on March 15th, 2022. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Race past new and familiar Two Point locations, from the cold and wintery Pointy Mountains to the tropical islands of Pebberley Island in an effort to pick up sick patients. Go the extra mile and dispatch shiny new road ambulances like the Big Healer or avoid bad traffic by calling in the Airloovator and fly your patients to safety. Make sure to step it up a gear when competing against rival hospitals, as they have their own pimped up fleet of ambulances. In this business it pays to get there first! Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery will explore three new locations and features three new, fully animated treatment rooms. Discover all 19 new illnesses (six visual), like Under the Weather, Hive Mind and Snow Problem, and make use of new curing machines, like the Honey Trap, to get patients back on the road to recovery. The new expansion also comes with a range of flashy new items, like an Ambulance Racetrack, Rainbow Arches, a Duck Bin, and many more!