Ubisoft Announces A New Family Feud Game For November

Ubisoft announced a brand new version of the game show Family Feud will be released in November for all three major consoles and Stadia. Ubisoft last released a version of the famous game show was the 2012 Edition, which was one of their last titles to head to the Xbox 360 and PS3. Since then they've focused on other titles of the same genre and left the Fued more in the hands of mobile developers. It should be noted that while the game is currently slated to be released on November 12th, 2020, the only confirmed consoles are the current-gen editions of the PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. No word out about PS5 or Xbox Series X, which is rather interesting considering the date and the fact we're one month out. Also, kind of disappointing that Steve Harvey, the current host and probably most recognizable names to host the show is not the host, but is instead some generic white guy. If we were Harvey, we'd be on the phone right now asking why he isn't behind the desk.

Family Feud allows players to answer over 1,500 official Family Feud surveys and compete with up to ten players in two teams, online and through local multiplayer, with exciting new features: Classic mode: Players can participate in Classic mode with up to five players against an AI for the authentic Family Feud experience.

Party Battle mode: This mode will pit group versus group to battle in local multiplayer.

Couch vs. Couch mode: Players can feud with players across the world in online multiplayer.

Live Show feature: In this dedicated mode for streamers, Twitch or YouTube Live streamers can broadcast their games and play with their viewers.

In this dedicated mode for streamers, Twitch or YouTube Live streamers can broadcast their games and play with their viewers. Character customization: Players can create characters and unlock customization items, experience points and special titles by playing more games.