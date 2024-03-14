Posted in: Far Cry, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: far cry

Ubisoft Announces Far Cry 20th Anniversary Celebration

Far Cry is getting a special look back on the franchise, as Ubisoft has decided to make the bulk of the series discounted for a limited time.

Ubisoft has decided to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their iconic Far Cry franchise with a look back at the series and discounts on their games. The official anniversary of the series will be March 23, which is when the first game dropped from the company. Since then, it has seen five proper sequels, spinoffs, VR versions, and other releases. The company has released a special video looking back on it all, while also offering up discounts on every game it can, depending on what system you own. We have the details of that from the company's latest blog for you below.

Far Cry 20th Anniversary

Since Jack's initial splash 20 years ago, more than 90 million players have experienced explosive, open-world conflict as mercenaries on the hunt for the Jackal, as Jason Brody on a quest to save his friends from the heart of darkness, or as Dani Rojas swept into a revolution as a reluctant guerrilla. They've rediscovered a forgotten heritage amid the peaks of Kyrat as Ajay Ghale, liberated rural Hope County as the nameless Deputy, and fought for its post-apocalyptic survival as the Security Captain. They've even carved their way through ancient megafauna as the prehistoric hunter Takkar and battled giant Blood Dragons as cyborg commando Rex "Power" Colt in the neon future world of 2007. And if you haven't yet joined them, now's your chance to do so at a big discount.

From now until April 3, the Ubisoft Store is offering up to 85% off Far Cry games in two consecutive sales. Steam will offer savings on most Far Cry games until March 21, and all Far Cry games will be discounted on the Epic Games Store until March 28. PlayStation and Xbox players can also grab discounts on select Far Cry games and DLC until March 27 and March 25, respectively. The following deals will be available on the Ubisoft Store until March 20:

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds expansion (up to 50% off)

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass (up to 60% off)

Far Cry 4 Season Pass (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Pack (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 5 Season Pass (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC (up to 70% off)

Far Cry New Dawn Hurk Legacy Pack (up to 70% off)

Far Cry New Dawn Unicorn Trike (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition/Far Cry 6 Gold Edition (up to 75% off)

Far Cry Gold Pack (up to 80% off)

From March 20 until April 3, players can grab the following Ubisoft Store deals:

Far Cry 2 Fortune's Edition (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 3 Standard Edition (up to 75% off)

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (up to 75% off)

Far Cry 6 Standard and Deluxe Editions (up to 75% off)

Far Cry Primal Standard and Apex Editions (up to 75% off)

Far Cry 4 Standard Edition (up to 80% off)

Far Cry New Dawn Standard and Deluxe Editions (up to 80% off)

Far Cry 5 Standard Edition (up to 85% off)

On the PlayStation Store, players can take advantage of the following savings until March 27:

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Remaster (up to 60% off)

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 3 Remaster (up to 75% off)

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (up to 75% off)

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition (up to 85% off)

On Xbox, the following discounts will be available from the Microsoft Store until March 25:

Far Cry Primal Apex Edition (up to 67% off)

Far Cry 6 Joseph: Collapse DLC (up to 67% off)

Far Cry 4 Standard Edition (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 5 Season Pass and all Far Cry 5 DLC (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 6 Standard, Deluxe, and Gold Editions (up to 75% off)

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition (up to 80% off)

Far Cry 5 Standard and Gold Editions (up to 85% off)

