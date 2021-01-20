Ubisoft & DRKN Reveal The Official Six Invitational 2021 Jacket

DRKN showed off a brand new Rainbow Six Siege jacket today for the Six Invitational 2021 in partnership with Ubisoft. This is an amazing premium jacket that is made exclusively for the event, which features a unique R6S orange zip, reflective prints, and an orange drawstring in the back of the hood for extra customization. What's more, you can see from the image below that the inside of the jacket has a unique Six Invitational pattern, making it exclusive to this particular event. DRKN also announced that they will produce limited patches for the event that can be attached to the jacket just for added customization. This is a pretty cool addition as Ubisoft has worked with them and others to make specialized items for major esports events. This is the latest in a line that look pretty awesome. The jacket is available for pre-order as we speak. We have a pair of quotes from both companies about the collaboration for you here, with some added pics.

"I am very excited about this jacket", says Hampus Ericstam, creative director at DRKN. "We have designed a jacket that the elite of esport professionals can wear with pride. To design a such premium item for one of the biggest esport events of 2021 is an honour for DRKN. To work close with the fantas- tic Ubisoft Montreal team and see the jacket come to life in the game as well as in the animated film for Operation Neon Dawn has been a truly fantastic experience." "We are very excited to have closely collaborated with DRKN on the creation of this premium jacket for Six Invitational 2021", says Dominique Létourneau, Transmedia Project Manager at Ubisoft. "It's a pleasure to work with them and we are proud of the item we have designed together. We cannot wait to see our R6 Community all over the world wearing it", she adds.