Ubisoft+ Is Being Offered For One Buck On Amazon Luna

Today, Amazon announced that they've partnered with Ubisoft to offer their Ubisoft+ service on Amazon Luna for just $1 for a limited time. According to the details announced earlier today, until the end-of-day on August 31st, first-time Ubisoft+ subscribers can sign-up for the channel on Amazon Luna for just one buck. That one dollar, which will go to just the first month, will give you access to the complete Ubisoft+ library and experience, which includes premium editions of several games including the Far Cry 5 Season Pass, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more. You can read more about it below as it's a cool opportunity to take advantage of if you're into both of those services.

For $1 (for your first month), you'll get the complete Ubisoft+ experience, which includes premium* editions of games. In the mood for chaotic fun? Dive into the Far Cry 5 Season Pass and fight against zombies and Martians. Pick up Watch Dogs: Legion and discover the unique Bloodline story expansion, which brings Aiden and Wrench back as playable characters.

What's more, Ubisoft+ includes access to Ubisoft games available on Amazon Luna in the US. Now you can team up with your friends in Rainbow Six Siege from your phone, your TV, or any other devices compatible with the streaming services. Ubisoft+ also includes access to new releases, so get ready for Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Far Cry 6, all of which will be available on PC and Luna as soon as they launch.