Ubisoft Launches A Special April Fool's Day Event In For Honor

Ubisoft decided to get into the April Fool's Day spirit in the game For Honor with their own special event for you to enjoy. The developers are welcoming you to the playground as they have shrunk the game down to its basic elements and make this more of a kids game as if you were just a toddler playing with figures out in the back yard. You get to enjoy the added whimsical gameplay elements as you'll hit each other with pool sticks, foam bats, and other playful objects as confetti goes off all around you. Or rage war with a bunch of plastic toy soldiers of different colors to represent you. Sadly, the event only goes for one day as everything will expire at 9:30am PT on April 2nd. Which is a shame because when you look at the trailer below, you'll probably agree with me that this is the kind of thing that should last at least a week in the game.

Return to a simpler time, when recess was king, by playing any game mode during the event. Remember to play nice (and don't let Shugoki steal your lunch money)! Be prepared to see the warriors like you have never seen before, trading their swords for plastic ones and leading toy soldiers' armies. Also, be careful to not be too distracted by the shiny rainbows and colorful confetti during executions, From April 1 to April 8, For Honor's biggest Testing Grounds ever will also go live for Year 5 Season 1 and feature seven heroes. Testing Grounds is an environment in-game that allows players to try and give feedback on proposed changes to heroes before being integrated into the live game.