Ubisoft Launches Clash Of Beasts For iOS & Android

Ubisoft has released their latest mobile title, Clash Of Beats, onto both iOS and Android devices this week for people to battle in. The game is being compared to if Digimon incorporated a lot of the mechanics from Monster Hunter, as you'll go monster hunting in a brutal fantasy world packed dozens of mythical creatures, as you will learn to master base-building and PVP raid action. The game will also be launching several seasonal rewards and challenges that will allow you to collect rare beasts, skins, and other items throughout the game. You can check out the trailer below and get a better idea of how the game will play out, as you can download it totally free for either platform right now.

In Clash Of Beasts, players take the role of a mercenary who carries the mysterious spark of the Beastmaster, giving them the ability to collect, breed, and command legions of gigantic beasts. Players must build a stable of mythical monsters to wage war on their foes. Each creature possesses distinct attacks and affinities, giving mercenaries the ability to field different beasts together to create synergies that give them the strategic edge against unsuspecting opponents in combat. Players can even fuse Beasts with a forging feature that allows mercenaries to create new behemoths to join their herd.

Go it alone, or coordinate with others to form global guilds to launch large-scale attacks against rivals or explore strange new lands together to discover more creatures and learn more about Veren, the magical world of Clash Of Beasts. When players aren't taking on other mercenaries' strongholds, they must protect their own, making use of their arsenal of beasts, as well as a choice of over ten defensive tower-types. Towers have various effects, from freezing invading beasts to returning fire at those storming the gates.