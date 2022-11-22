Ubisoft Officially Launches Just Dance 2023 Today

Ubisoft has officially launched Just Dance 2023 for multiple platforms today, releasing the complete track list for you to groove to as well. In what is designed to be the most immersive and challenging version of the franchise to date, the devs have gone all-out to make sure that you have a fun time, but are also put to the test when it comes to your skills and abilities. We got the full rundown of features and tracks for you below from the company, along with the latest trailer showing it off before you snag it.

Online Multiplayer (available on Xbox Series X|S at a later date): For the first time in the Just Dance franchise, players can enjoy the full game online with up to five of their friends or family members from around the world in Online Groups.** All players will be connected to the host's menu, allowing them to interact with one another through the new emote stickers system, choose songs and hit the dance floor together, no matter where they're located. Players can continue to enjoy local multiplayer, while Matchmaking in Online Groups will be available in a future update.

For the first time in the Just Dance franchise, players can enjoy the full game online with up to five of their friends or family members from around the world in Online Groups.** All players will be connected to the host's menu, allowing them to interact with one another through the new emote stickers system, choose songs and hit the dance floor together, no matter where they're located. Players can continue to enjoy local multiplayer, while Matchmaking in Online Groups will be available in a future update. New Art Direction and Redesigned User Interface: Jump into a whole new world of Just Dance, complete with a fresh look and feel, intuitive navigation menus and immersive 3D worlds featuring more detailed coaches and dynamic camera movement.

Jump into a whole new world of Just Dance, complete with a fresh look and feel, intuitive navigation menus and immersive 3D worlds featuring more detailed coaches and dynamic camera movement. Personalized Recommendations: The new and improved recommendation system offers players personalized playlists and curated songs right at their fingertips.

The new and improved recommendation system offers players personalized playlists and curated songs right at their fingertips. Progression and Rewards: Players can move up in the ranks with the brand-new progression system, allowing them to earn in-game points for each completed dance. These points will go toward unlocking new rewards, such as customizing dancer cards for the first time in Just Dance! Players can personalize their dancer card to fit their own personality by modifying the avatar, background, border, name badge and alias. They can also redeem points to receive emote stickers, which can be used to communicate with other players in Online Groups.

Players can move up in the ranks with the brand-new progression system, allowing them to earn in-game points for each completed dance. These points will go toward unlocking new rewards, such as customizing dancer cards for the first time in Just Dance! Players can personalize their dancer card to fit their own personality by modifying the avatar, background, border, name badge and alias. They can also redeem points to receive emote stickers, which can be used to communicate with other players in Online Groups. Just Dance+: Party all year long with Just Dance+, the new subscription-based streaming service, and access an ever-growing catalog of more than 150 songs from previous Just Dance installments. Additional exclusive songs and all-time favorites will be added to the service throughout the year, and players can enjoy a free one-month trial with every copy of Just Dance 2023 Edition.

Party all year long with Just Dance+, the new subscription-based streaming service, and access an ever-growing catalog of more than 150 songs from previous Just Dance installments. Additional exclusive songs and all-time favorites will be added to the service throughout the year, and players can enjoy a free one-month trial with every copy of Just Dance 2023 Edition. Free Content Updates: Just Dance will provide regular, ongoing updates so players can expect new game modes, songs, and themed seasons for years to come!

"The full track list features 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits, viral internet phenomena, and original songs, including:"

"If You Wanna Party" by The Just Dancers

"Anything I Do" by CLiQ Ft. Ms. Banks, Alika

"As It Was" by Harry Styles

"Boy With Luv" by BTS Ft. Halsey

"Bring Me To Life" by Evanescence

"CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!" by Justin Timberlake

"Danger! High Voltage" by Electric Six

"Disco Inferno" by The Trammps

"drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Dynamite" by BTS

"Good Ones" by Charli XCX

"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

"I Knew You Were Trouble" by Taylor Swift

"Locked Out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars

"Love Me Land" by Zara Larsson

"Magic" by Kylie Minogue

"Majesty" by Apashe ft. Wasiu

"Million Dollar Baby" by Ava Max

"MORE" by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

"Numb" by Linkin Park

"Physical" by Dua Lipa

"Psycho" by Red Velvet

"Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons

"Rather Be" by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

"Sissy That Walk" by RuPaul

"STAY" by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Sweet but Psycho" by Ava Max

"Telephone" by Lady Gaga Ft. Beyoncé

"Therefore I Am" by Billie Eilish

"Top Of The World" by Shawn Mendes, from Sony's "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"

"Toxic" by Britney Spears

"Walking On Sunshine" by Top Culture

"WANNABE" by ITZY

"Watch Out for This (Bumaye)" by Major Lazer, The Flexican, FS Green & Busy Signal

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" by Cast From Encanto

"Playground" by Bea Miller

"Witch" by Apashe Ft. Alina Pash

"Woman" by Doja Cat

"Wouldn't It Be Nice" by The Sunlight Shakers

"Zooby Doo" by Tigermonkey