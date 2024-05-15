Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ubisoft Reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows Coming This November

Ubisoft has officially revealed more info about Assassin's Creed Shadows, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles this November.

Article Summary Ubisoft announces Assassin's Creed Shadows, releasing November 15, set in feudal Japan.

Play as Naoe, a stealthy shinobi, or Yasuke, the legendary first black samurai.

Experience a dynamic open world with weather and season changes using the Anvil engine.

Build a spy network, create a custom hideout, and recruit allies with unique abilities.

Ubisoft revealed the official details about Assassin's Creed Shadows this morning, as the game has an official release date of November 15. If the artwork here didn't already tip it off, you'd be following in the footsteps of two specific figures in feudal Japan in the 16th Century as the country is slowly headed to unification. However, in the shadows lurks corruptive foreign influences and others with higher aspirations for the area. You'll play as Naoe, a shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, the first black samurai who has become a legend. We have more info on the game below and the premiere trailer above, as we're expecting to learn more about it this June. The game will be released on PC platforms and consoles, as well as for Mac on iOS.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

As Naoe and Yasuke, players can master two complementary playstyles, with each character featuring their own progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. Whether they embrace Naoe's stealth skills or Yasuke's combat prowess, players will have plenty of ways to approach objectives. With Naoe, they will experience refined infiltration mechanics using light, noise, shadows, and changing surroundings to avoid detection from enemies. With Yasuke, they will be able to take on larger groups of enemies with brutal precision.

The game will let players explore a vast open world with a variety of landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. From spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes, feudal Japan comes to life with unprecedented dynamism built from the ground up with the latest version of Anvil engine and the power of new-gen consoles. In this troubled period, information is key and will be at the heart of the renewed exploration mechanics. Players will build their own spies' network to unveil new areas and hunt down targets. Allies with highly specialized skills and abilities can also be recruited to help during missions. The creation of their own customizable hideout will enable players to enhance their network and train their new crew. From base building and layout to decorations and accessories, they will be able to craft a unique place to call home.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!