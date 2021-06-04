Ubisoft Reveals More Details On Their Ubisoft Forward 2021 Event

Ubisoft revealed new details this week about their upcoming Ubisoft Forward event taking place this month during E3 2021. The event, which will be pre-recorded like last year, will be streamed live on June 12th at Noon PT, both on their website as well as Twitch and YouTube. The event will talk about brand new titles, updates, and a few surprises they're keeping close to the chest. There will be a pre-show at 11am with some news bits and a few updates on titles like For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more. We have more details for you here as we now wait for the show to happen.

The main show, starting 12pm PT, will feature the next mainline entry in the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this brand-new co-op title for the first time. The show will also include more details on Far Cry 6, a game set in a nation under the heel of dictator Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. There will also be news of Riders Republic, the upcoming multiplayer open-world playground taking place the landscapes of North America. There will also be updates from Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege on their upcoming content, as well as the Mythic Quest series on Apple TV+ and upcoming film, Werewolves Within, both from Ubisoft Film & Television.

Following the main show, at 1pm PT, the post-show will include a Rainbow Six Siege Community Briefing to update players on the latest news, plus an in-depth discussion with Siege developers on how they designed the latest addition to the Operator roster, Operation North Star's Thunderbird. The show also will provide a number of fresh reveals, such as the Y6S2 Streamer Charms, Community Artist Bundle, and Sixth Guardian Charity bundle partnerships. Developers will provide deeper insight into the announcements from the main show, and players will have a chance to win an exclusive Fan Charm via Twitch Drops.