Ubisoft Shows Off Rainbow Six Mobile During UbiForward

During the UbiForward livestream event this weekend, Ubisoft dropped new details about Rainbow Six Mobile, including a new closed beta. This is the first time we've had a chance to see more in-depth footage of the game as they have taken the world of Rainbow Six Siege and transformed it into a free-to-play title for Android and iOS platforms. Adding a new level of challenge as well as an interesting way to continue your career in the game. The closed beta will be launching on Monday with some options for people to experiment with as they work out the kinks in the game. For the time being, we have the trailer and info on the beta below.

The closed beta will be available beginning September 12 on Android for players in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore and India. Players can register for a chance to participate in the closed beta on Google Play. The closed beta will introduce new content and features, including: Operator unlock and progression systems, including daily challenges and free battle pass

A new map, Clubhouse

Streamlined menu navigation Additionally, players will enjoy improvements to the overall visual and gameplay experience, as well as content from previous phases, including Secure Area and Bomb game modes, Bank and Border maps, and 16 operators including Ash, Sledge, Hibana and more.

Led by a new and dedicated team at Ubisoft Montreal, Rainbow Six Mobile delivers a true Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege experience, where tactical gameplay meets fast-paced action. Players will face off in 5v5 Player-vs-Player (PvP) matches in the core game mode: Attack vs. Defense. Attackers will deploy observation drones to gain intel and strategically breach through destructible walls, floors and ceilings, while defenders will barricade all entry points and use spy cameras or traps to secure their location. By blending strategy with teamwork, players will experience the thrill of intense close-quarter combat as they alternate between attacking and defending to win it all.