Ubisoft To Launch Rocksmith+ Globally Next Tuesday

Ubisoft made a surprise revealed today with the announcement that Rocksmith+ will be launched globally next Tuesday, September 6th. This version of the game is designed to take everything amazing from the past decade of making the series and put it into a comprehensive title that will teach you how to play a real instrument with various games and lessons. What's more, this will come with a subscription where you can do $15 for a month, $40 for three months, or $100 for a year. You will need a subscription to play the game, but it unlocks a ton of proven techniques that can get you from novice to expert. Here's more on the game from today's announcement.

Players will be able to learn how to play guitar through master recordings of songs from Sony Music, Universal and more, and will have access to an expanding library of more than 5,000 songs at launch, with new songs added each week from artists such as The Clash, Juan Gabriel, Alicia Keys, Santana, and more. Rocksmith+ will feature music across a variety of genres such as Rock, Metal, Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop and Indie from countries all around the world.

Rocksmith+ features a suite of new and improved practice tools to give players a fun, personalized experience at any skill level. For example, the Adaptive Difficulty feature will dynamically adjust to a player's skill level while they play, introducing new notes and chords as the player progresses. The technology adapts to players' skill levels by measuring the total sum of their abilities, rather than their performance for an individual song.

Rocksmith+ introduces the free Rocksmith+ Connect app, a phone-as-a-mic feature on iOS and Android that will let players follow along to Rocksmith+ on PC. The app works with acoustic instruments or electric instruments played through an amp or the Rocksmith Real Tone cable, sold separately. Players will benefit from Rocksmith+'s note detection and real-time feedback without the need for any peripherals. Additionally, the Rocksmith+ Connect app also works as an accurate, professional grade guitar tuner. For more information on the Rocksmith Connect app, please visit: rocksmith.com/tuner.

Players can hone their skills with interactive lessons and practice recommendations that the service generates based on their goals, skill level and progress.

In addition to learning and improving their mechanics, players will also have lessons available ranging from proper technique, gear, instrument care, music appreciation, and more.

