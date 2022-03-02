Ubisoft To Launch Trackmania Grand League Season Next Week

Ubisoft has released new details today for their next esports season, this one for Trackmania as they are launching the Grand League. The plan for the system is that they are adapting what they call a "Zero to Hero" philosophy, where players will all be starting from scratch with no bonuses or buffs, and working on their way to becoming a pro by reaching the biggest competitions. The event will have a main system in place for competitions, while also offering up two other competitions running in parallel of the main circuit. The TMGL Spring 2022 season will kick off on March 6th as we have the full rundown from the organizers below.

After claiming the title of Fall 2021 Champion last year, Pac and MNM Gaming will be putting their title on the line as the top 16 players around the world gather to compete online every Sunday from March 6 to April 10. The Final will take place on April 24 and crown the TMGL Spring 2022 Champion. Since the game's very first competitions in 2006, Trackmania has been growing over the years and building a thriving competitive ecosystem for both highly skilled professional players and the community at large, reaching over 1 million hours watched worldwide on Twitch throughout the 2020-2021 season of the Trackmania Grand League. Building upon last year's learnings and successes, Ubisoft is kicking off the Trackmania Grand League 2022 season with an improved and even more dynamic competitive format, and a robust and accessible esports circuit for fans and professional players to enjoy. During the regular season, players will compete every Sunday in a 1v1v1v1 format and play 5 matches per playday. Each player will be ranked at the end of each match based on their performance and move on to the next match against equally ranked players from the other matches. After the last playday of the Spring season, the top 8 ranked players will qualify for the Final, while the runners up will fight for the last remaining spot for the Final during the Final Chance qualifier.

The Trackmania Grand League Challenger: on the same dates as the Trackmania Grand League, 16 contenders will race to the finish line in the Trackmania Grand League Challenger, following the same format as the main competition, looking to qualify for the next season of Trackmania Grand League. The Trackmania Grand League Open: at the same time, players interested in competitive play can also start their esports journey on Trackmania by signing up to the 4 open qualifiers of the Trackmania Grand League. The top 4 players from each Qualifier will compete in the TMGL: Open Final, for a chance to accede to the next TMGL: Challenger. The 4 open qualifiers will be held on: Open Qualifier 1: Saturday, March 12th

Saturday, March 12th Open Qualifier 2: Saturday, March 19th

Saturday, March 19th Open Qualifier 3: Saturday, March 26th

Saturday, March 26th Open Qualifier 4: Saturday, April 2nd The TMGL will run at the following dates, with each Championship Week starting at 8PM CET: Championship Week 1: Sunday, March 6.

Championship Week 2: Sunday, March 13.

Championship Week 3: Sunday, March 20.

Championship Week 4: Sunday, March 27.

Championship Week 5: Sunday, April 3.

Championship Week 6: Sunday, April 10.

The Final Chance: Sunday, April 17.

The Final: Sunday, April 24. As for previous editions, fans can tune in on the streams set up by their favorite competing teams to watch and support their favorite players race every week: Affi (Team BDS)

Aurel (Gamingprive.com)

Binkss (IziDream)

bren (Karmine Corp)

CarlJr. (Solary)

GranaDy (Alternate aTTaX)

Gwen (GameWard)

Kappa (Organization to be announced soon)

Massa (BIG)

mime (Orgless)

Mudda (Edelweiss)

Otaaaq (Lille Esport)

Pac (MNM Gaming)

Papou (GamersOrigin)

Scrapie (Sprout)

Spam (Alliance)