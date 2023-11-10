Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast Of The Wolves

UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast Of The Wolves Drops Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast Of The Wolves, as the game is officially out next week.

Article Summary Microids unveils launch trailer for UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast Of The Wolves.

Set for release next week on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, Switch version coming 2024.

Game based on Go Nagai's manga offers fights, treachery, and epic robot action.

Players will encounter classic enemies and master new gameplay elements in Grendizer.

Microids has officially dropped a launch trailer for UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves, as the game is set to be released next week. The team has been teasing this one for a few months as they are bringing the manga to life in this new action title. Now, with the game on the verge of release, they have given us one last trailer showing off about two minutes' worth of footage from the game and cutscenes. You can check it out below, as the game is set to be released on November 14 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, with Nintendo Switch on the way in 2024.

"Based on the famous anime adapted from Go Nagai's manga UFO Robot Grendizer, this action game will grant nostalgic gamers the chance to play as Duke Fleet and his great robot and enjoy epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive headfirst into an iconic pop culture universe filled with bravery, treason, and sensational battles! The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation at the end of the 70's. We all remember the iconic battles and the Grendizer's weaponry used to defeat King Vega's forces, launching attacks on Earth from its secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary comeback?"

"Explore a new dimension where iconic Sauser Beasts such as Damdam and Goru Goru come to life like never before. Immerse yourself in a rich and diverse universe and seize the opportunity to deepen your understanding of the many facets of the gameplay. Master Koji Kabuto's OVT, discover the power of the Spazer and the dynamism of the Dizer. Each element is designed to deliver an immersive and unforgettable gameplay experience, promising hours of intense adventure and exploration. Prepare yourself for an epic journey where every detail is designed to amaze and evoke unforgettable memories."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!