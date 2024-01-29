Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ultra Mega Cats

Ultra Mega Cats Announced For Early Access This Year

Fallen Leaf Studio announced their latest game this morning, as Ultra Mega Cats will be coming out in Early Access sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Ultra Mega Cats, a co-op roguelike indie game, enters Early Access in 2024.

Experience ever-changing rooms and randomized gameplay with various Aspects and M.O.D.S.

Select from five ultra cats with unique playstyles; two available at Early Access launch.

Join friends in PvE battles, enjoy vibrant art, and build a new feline utopia together.

Indie game developers Unseen Silence and Black Drakkar, along with publisher Fallen Leaf Studio, announced their latest game, Ultra Mega Cats. The game is a third-person co-op roguelike with a deep story about cats who will scratch and claw their way across several randomly generated rooms across corporate prisons, all in an attempt to free themselves and the three Ancient feline gods. Will you be able to take on this purrrrrr-fect charge? The game has no release date yet, only that it will be released into Early Access sometime in 2024.

Ultra Mega Cats

Ultra Mega Cats focuses on roguelike mechanics, meaning no two runs are the same. The layouts of the rooms, enemy placements, and even the rewards are all randomized, keeping things fresh throughout each run like a new layer of litter. There are various Aspects – which are pickups granted during runs to provide special enhancements – along with 50 M.O.D.S. to unlock for each character, changing how the game is played. You're encouraged to attempt runs multiple times to see the game's various rewards, which include buffs to your attacks or extra abilities, such as a chance to shock enemies when dealing damage.

Five Cat-Tastic Characters: Choose from five different ultra cats (two at Early Access launch) with different playstyles and personalities. Each cat has 50 different M.O.D.S. that can be unlocked, offering more variety.

Choose from five different ultra cats (two at Early Access launch) with different playstyles and personalities. Each cat has 50 different M.O.D.S. that can be unlocked, offering more variety. Friends Fur-Ever: Streamlined, arena-based co-op PvE combat. For two players in Early Access with up to 4 players co-op planned.

Streamlined, arena-based co-op PvE combat. For two players in Early Access with up to 4 players co-op planned. Paw-Crafted Combat Arenas: Each arena is arranged into ever-changing biomes through level generation. Thanks to different Coalitions (each consisting of different Aspects), no two playthroughs are the same.

Each arena is arranged into ever-changing biomes through level generation. Thanks to different Coalitions (each consisting of different Aspects), no two playthroughs are the same. It's Purrdy: The game's stunning, vibrant art style packs as much of a punch as your cat hero will, ka-pow!

Create a claw-some cat haven: Work together to free the three Ancient Cats from their enslavement and create a new cattopia for felines everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!