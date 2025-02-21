Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Drakkar, Fallen Leaf Studio, Ultra Mega Cats, Unseen Silence

Ultra Mega Cats Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

Ultra Mega Cats will have a free dcemo available for Steam Next Fest, as we're still waiting for the game to be released in Early Access

Indie game developers Unseen Silence and Black Drakkar, along with publisher Fallen Leaf Studio, revealed that Ultra Mega Cats is getting a Steam Next Fest demo. It's been a minute since we've heard anything about the game, as it was supposed to already be out in Early Access but still hasn't been given a proper date. This demo will give you a small sampling of the game and show you what the team has been working on, as it will be available from February 24 until March 3. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off what the demo will be like.

Ultra Mega Cats

Ultra Mega Cats focuses on roguelike mechanics, meaning no two runs are the same. The layouts of the rooms, enemy placements, and even the rewards are all randomized, keeping things fresh throughout each run like a new layer of litter. There are various aspects – which are pickups granted during runs to provide special enhancements – along with 50 M.O.D.S. to unlock for each character, changing how the game is played. You're encouraged to attempt runs multiple times to see the game's various rewards, which include buffs to your attacks or extra abilities, such as a chance to shock enemies when dealing damage.

